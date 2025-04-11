Arne Slot believes Mohamed Salah’s contract extension will make it easier for Liverpool to attract new signings, as well as showing how “ambitious” the club is.

This contract saga has been one of the most talked about in recent years, starting way back in early September when the Liverpool star said this would be his “last year” at the club.

Salah revealed in January that he and the Reds were still “far away” from finding an agreement, with it looking increasingly likely that the 32-year-old would become a free agent this summer.

However, after a huge build-up, the Egyptian international put pen to paper on a new contract until 2027 to end speculation over his future this week.

Now, manager Slot believes that having Salah at the Merseyside outfit makes the “project” they are on more attractive to prospective signings as they are likely to challenge for trophies again next season with him in tow.

He told reporters: “What it might tell you is that we want more next season, and Mo is convinced we can do so. That is positive for us. If I’d put myself in the shoes of a player we might want to sign, it is always nice to tell them while presenting our project that Mo Salah has signed a new contract.

“It shows how ambitious this club is – Mo, the owners, and the ones who came last summer – we are ambitious to keep performing to the level this club has been at in the last few years.”

Van Dijk deal yet to get over the line

While Salah’s deal has been signed, sealed, and delivered, team-mate and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is still into the last months of his contract.

The Netherlands international is reportedly inching closer to extending his stay at Anfield for another two years, just like Salah did, but Slot was tight-lipped over that possible eventuality.

The ex-Feyenoord boss told reporters: “I think you know the answer. The boring answer, as always. We talk about contracts if they are signed. In the situation with Mo, we are talking about it. As long as they are not signed, we don’t talk about it.

“I can tell you I’m very happy with Virgil this season, he’s been incredible for us. Even in the last few games where there were maybe moments where he could do better, but if you look at the other 80 or 90 minutes, he’s such an important player for us.

“Let’s hope he can do the same what I just I hoped for from Mo, on Sunday (against West Ham), that he can be our leader again as he’s always been this season.”

In contrast, it seems right-back and academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold is destined to leave Liverpool this summer when his contract ends, amid links with Real Madrid.

