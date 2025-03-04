It’s been revealed that Liverpool manager Arne Slot told referee Michael Oliver he would blame him if the club fail to win this season’s Premier League, although the two differ in their interpretation of how that claim was put across.

The Anfield chief was shown a straight red card after he confronted Oliver and one of his assistant referees on the pitch following his side’s 2-2 draw with Everton last month – the last ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Slot was given a two-match ban and fined £70,000 by an independent Football Association commission after accepting a charge of acting in an improper manner and using insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee.

Oliver alleged that Liverpool chief Slot, while shaking the official’s hand after the full-time whistle, swore as he said: “If we don’t win the league, I’ll blame you.”

However, Slot disputed the alleged language used, claiming he instead said “if we don’t win the league, I will have you to thank for that”.

Unfortunately for the Liverpool boss, the commission decided it was “more likely than not that Arne Slot used the language alleged by the referee and the FA”.

The FA also argued that the discrepancy didn’t make a material difference to the sanction because the words used still constituted Slot acting in an improper manner towards the officials.

Slot accepted that outcome and did not dispute using another swear word, as he called the assistant referee a “disgrace”.

The FA also alleged the Reds boss swore as he said Oliver “give them everything”, and hoped the referee “was proud of that performance”.

Mitigating factors led to reduction in Slot fine

Slot went on to acknowledge that his actions were unacceptable, admitting that he let his frustrations get the better of him. Indeed, at the time he said: “What happened was that, during the stoppage time, there was a lot that happened and the emotions got the better of me.

“I would have loved to do it differently if I could go back. I hope to do it differently the next time as well. But on what happened and what was said, I told you it was an ongoing process and I don’t want to disturb that.”

The commission acknowledged he had since made a sincere apology both privately and in public, which saw his fine reduced from £100,000 due to mitigating factors – including the apology, admitting the charge at the earliest opportunity and because he had no previous record of misconduct.

After serving the touchline ban, Slot’s first domestic game back in the dugout will come after the international break when Liverpool face the small matter of a Carabao Cup final with Newcastle at Wembley on March 16.

