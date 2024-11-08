Arne Slot expects to have Jota back in action soon

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has revealed when he expects key Reds attacker Diogo Jota to be back in action after his rib injury.

The Portugal international suffered the injury after being kicked by Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo during Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Enzo Maresca’s men last month.

Jota has missed Liverpool‘s last five matches in all competitions as a result and will not return in time for the Premier League leaders’ clash with Aston Villa this weekend.

However, it appears Jota has made significant progress with his recovery and Slot has revealed that he hopes the 26-year-old will be back before the end of the month.

The table-topping Reds resume their top-flight campaign against lowly Southampton after the international break, ahead of what promises to be a massive Champions League contest with Real Madrid on Merseyside.

“We expect him back after the break. The first weeks after the break,’ Slot told reporters when asked for an update on Jota ahead of the weekend Villa clash.

“I always say there is privacy about the injury.

“He will be back one or two weeks after the break.”

Slot knows exactly what to expect from Villa

Looking ahead to Liverpool’s strategy for winning all three points against Villa, Slot admitted that he knows what to expect from Saturday evening’s opponents, adding: “If you ask me now, I say it is not that difficult [to form game-plan].

“[Unai] Emery has almost the same formation but sometimes depend on the players. His style of play, his idea is always the same.

“Saying this, that was the same with Xabi Alonso [against Bayer Leverkusen] but never once he came up with [Victor] Boniface as a left winger and no No.9. Maybe that’s a compliment?

“Most managers think we have a good team so they change game-plan. I don’t expect Unai to change a lot but in terms of personnel he can change a bit like you said. Always 4-4-2 he’s played for many years now.”

In terms of his line-up for the Villa clash, Slot was asked if Kostas Tsimikas will again be given the nod over Andy Robertson at left-back, as he has done for the last two outings.

Slot responded: “My line-ups tell you what I think. Two very good full-backs and we play many games. Both need games, it’s a position where energy is needed.

“There are multiple reasons why midfielders and full-backs are changed but that has a lot to do with the quality.

“I have two very good left full-backs. Let’s see who starts on Saturday.”

