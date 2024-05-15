Arne Slot reveals why managing Liverpool doesn’t faze him despite Jurgen Klopp’s legacy

Arne Slot is set to replace Jurgen Klopp and doesn’t believe that managing Liverpool will be any more difficult than his time with current club Feyenoord.

Living up to Klopp’s legacy will be no easy task given the German coach has led the Merseyside giants to eight major trophies since joining them in 2015.

Slot has enjoyed success of his own in the Netherlands, guiding Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season, as well as winning the KNVB Cup this term.

He will face immediate challenges at Liverpool, though, with the future of their top talisman Mohamed Salah in doubt and several other players expected to leave.

Signing a new midfielder will be one of his first tasks of the summer, with Thiago set to depart as a free agent. Teun Koopmeiners has been identified as a target by Michael Edwards, but Slot will no doubt want to put his own stamp on the team.

The Liverpool supporters will expect their team to continue challenging at the top of the Premier League next term and for other trophies, so pressure will build quickly if Slot doesn’t get off to a great start.

Nevertheless, he believes that the situation he’ll face isn’t dissimilar to the one he has had with Feyenoord.

Arne Slot: Managing Feyenoord has been ‘tough’

In a recent interview, Slot was asked if he was feeling the pressure ahead of his expected switch to Liverpool.

“I think that almost every trainer of a top club is on the edge of being overworked,” he said.

“Being a head coach is a very tough job. Especially at a top club with so many opinion makers in front of you every week. I really experienced this, as it turns out, last season at Feyenoord was tough.

On why he believes managing Liverpool will be no tougher than his job at Feyenoord, Slot added: “That would also have been the case if I had stayed at Feyenoord.

“Expectations in De Kuip are also high. People expect good football and good results. That has often been successful, but as a trainer you are constantly working on that.”

Feyenoord supporters may have high expectations of Slot, but managing a club of Liverpool’s stature is a whole different kettle of fish.

It will be interesting to see how the coach approaches the summer transfer window and whether the Reds get off to a good start under him next season.

