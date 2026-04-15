Liverpool believe controversial signing will EXPLODE under Arne Slot next season – he could save MILLIONS

Liverpool are confident that Rio Ngumoha will star under manager Arne Slot next season, according to a report, but the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), could sign another left-winger in the summer transfer window.

Ngumoha came through the Chelsea youth academy and controversially made the switch to Premier League rivals Liverpool in September 2024.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea regarded Ngumoha as ‘the best player in his age group’ and made ‘several significant future contract offers’ to convince him to continue his career at the London club.

However, Ngumoha turned down the chance to carry on at Chelsea and moved to Liverpool in 2024, with a tribunal ruling in February 2026 that the Reds have to pay at least £2.8 million to the Blues.

Chelsea will also be owed 20% of the profit if Liverpool sell Ngumoha, who is now on a professional contract with last season’s Premier League winners.

The winger has been sparingly used this season by Liverpool manager Arne Slot, but according to Football Insider, the Premier League have no plans whatsoever to offload the teenager in the summer of 2026 and will block any loan exit, too.

Liverpool have reportedly ‘earmarked’ Ngumoha ‘for a bigger role’ and believe that the teenager winger ‘will kick on and become a key figure next season’ under manager Slot.

The Reds are said to have turned down the chance to sign a left-winger last summer to help Ngumoha, who has made just two starts in the Premier League this season.

Despite Liverpool fans’ clamour for more playing time for the England Under-19 international winger, Slot has handed him 512 minutes in total in all competitions this season.

However, if Liverpool plan to make Ngumoha a key figure in their team next season, then he could save FSG millions of pounds, as they would not need to sign a new left-winger despite Cody Gakpo’s underwhelming performances in the 2025/26 campaign.

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Liverpool could still sign a left-winger – sources

While it is encouraging for Ngumoha that Liverpool have high hopes for him, the winger must be aware that the Reds plan to sign a new winger if Cody Gakpo leaves.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Sources have told us that Napoli, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid are keen on Cody Gakpo,

If Gakpo were to leave, then Liverpool would sign a replacement winger.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is another winger that Liverpool are very keen on, although he is likely to be used on the right flank.

With Mohamed Salah leaving at the end of the season, Liverpool want to sign a new right-winger, and that is where Diomande would fit in.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: SIX exits, Newcastle raid

Meanwhile, a report has revealed the names of four Liverpool players who could leave at the end of the season, along with Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are planning to raid Newcastle United for one of their star players, following the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike.

And finally, Juventus are keen on signing a Liverpool star this summer, even though he has just committed to a new deal.