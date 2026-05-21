Stunning reports have today claimed that Liverpool have decided to sack Arne Slot and replace him with a Premier League manager, while a vital Reds player is on his way out of Anfield.

It has been a hugely underwhelming season for the Merseysiders as they failed to defend their Premier League title, though they are at least set to qualify for the Champions League.

It looks set to be another busy summer for the Reds as they must fill the voids that’ll be left by Mo Salah (or NOT, see below…) and Andy Robertson, but it appears that they will be followed out by another club icon, as well as potentially their head coach.

Liverpool going full throttle for Andoni Iraola

Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has ‘activated’ the operation to hire Andoni Iraola as the next Reds manager after the ‘decision’ to sack Slot was made, according to two journalists.

It’s claimed that Liverpool have already decided to appoint the Bournemouth boss as they step up their plans for life after the Dutchman.

Two FootMercato their reporters took to X to share what they’re hearing on the developing situation at Liverpool.

Santi Aouna wrote: “In the case of Arne Slot leaving Liverpool, Andoni Iraola is at the very top of the list.”

Sebastien Denis declared: “Liverpool is considering replacing Arne Slot with Andoni Iraola.

“With Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, LFC director Richard Hughes wants to reunite with the Spaniard after his incredible 6th-place finish with Bournemouth.”

On FootMercato’s website, an article from Aouna and Denis stated Hughes has ‘discreetly activated a lead he knows perfectly well: Andoni Iraola.’

Hughes is the man who brought Iraola to the south coast during his own spell with Bournemouth. Making this deal even easier to make from a Liverpool perspective is the fact Iraola is out of contract at season’s end.

The report then declared Iraola, 43, ‘ticks all the boxes’ Liverpool are looking for in their next manager.

It is worth noting that no other outlet has backed up this report, though TEAMtalk has revealed that ‘serious talks’ regarding Slot’s future have been taking place behind the scenes.

Alisson prepared to quit Liverpool

Meanwhile, the future of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, and he appears to be on his way to Juventus.

News broke of Alisson verbally agreeing personal terms with Juventus back in April.

Now, a report from Gds states Alisson is more ‘convinced’ than ever by Juve’s project, and the potential lack of UCL football with the Serie A giants won’t torpedo his move.

Accordingly, Alisson’s agent is ‘ready to accelerate after new contacts with the management.’

The Brazilian, 33, has a year left on his Liverpool deal and out of respect for the club, he won’t down tools or demand to leave if Liverpool want to keep him for one more year.

The relationship between Alisson and Liverpool is extremely strong. Neither party will force the issue if one or the other would rather continue for another season.

But with GdS strongly suggesting Alisson now wants to embark on a new chapter in Turin, all eyes are on Liverpool and whether they do give the green light to his sale.

Salah could STAY in shock twist

In other news, The Athletic have outlined a stunning scenario in which Salah could make a U-turn and STAY at Liverpool for another season, to see out the remainder of his contract.

‘Not so long ago, some of Salah’s associates in Egypt were quietly suggesting he had not totally given up on the idea of remaining at Liverpool, despite recent announcements.

‘Yet for that to happen, a regime change would be needed — starting with Slot, but also in conjunction with departures of the directors who have confidence in him but are similarly only a year away from their contracts being finished.’

Read more on a potential Salah twist HERE.