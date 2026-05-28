Liverpool are among two clubs Andoni Iraola is keen to join amid ‘reservations’ about taking over at AC Milan, according to a report, while three unhappy Anfield stars might weaken Arne Slot’s chances of staying in charge.

Iraola is being eyed by several top clubs after confirming he will leave Bournemouth as a free agent when his contract expires this summer. The 43-year-old did a fantastic job on the south coast, steering Bournemouth into sixth place, just three points behind Liverpool.

That achievement saw Bournemouth qualify for Europe for the first time in their history, as they will play in next season’s Europa League.

Iraola plays the type of exciting, attacking football Liverpool would like to see under Slot. Liverpool’s dire title defence has sparked strong speculation the Dutchman could be sacked, with Iraola a candidate to replace him.

According to Sky Sports, AC Milan have acted on their interest in Iraola by opening talks with the Basque tactician.

Milan have fired head coach Max Allegri alongside their CEO and sporting director, and they want Iraola to be the face of their new era.

However, Iraola has ‘reservations’ about managing Milan amid their current turmoil, which means discussions have not progressed.

Crystal Palace hope to convince Iraola to succeed from Oliver Glasner, especially after their Europa Conference League triumph. But Sky Sports describe that outcome as ‘unlikely’ as Iraola is eyeing ‘bigger’ moves, namely Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

We confirmed on Monday that Liverpool chiefs have internally discussed a move for Iraola after being hugely impressed by the job he has done at Bournemouth. Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes knows Iraola well, having been the one to appoint him at the Vitality Stadium.

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Three players could ruin Arne Slot review

As things stand, Liverpool sources expect the club to back Slot this summer, trusting him to turn things around next season.

But the 47-year-old has already lost the faith of huge sections of Liverpool supporters, and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will complete a U-turn over their decision if the team starts next season poorly.

If Liverpool speak with players before deciding on Slot’s future, then Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister might all increase his chances of getting axed.

The Athletic claim Szoboszlai, Jones and Mac Allister are among an unhappy group in the Liverpool dressing room.

Szoboszlai ‘wasn’t happy’ with being forced to play at right-back so often, Jones is ‘frustrated’ he did not get an extended run in midfield, while Mac Allister ‘felt he had been unfairly singled out for criticism’.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has named the manager FSG should ‘break the bank’ for.

John Aldridge has told Slot which ‘priority’ signing he needs to make to remain in charge next season.