Liverpool manager Arne Slot is still facing uncertainty over his job

Liverpool have been told Andoni Iraola could emulate Jurgen Klopp if he replaces Arne Slot at Anfield this summer, while the under-fire Reds boss has reportedly had a disagreement with one of his midfielders.

Liverpool chiefs are currently planning to stick with Slot over the summer, but they are under growing pressure to complete a U-turn. Slot has the lost the fans with his dreary and blunt style of play, with several stars seemingly not playing for him.

Mohamed Salah turned up the heat on Slot after Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, claiming the ‘heavy metal’ style that Klopp brought to Anfield should be non-negotiable for those who join.

Salah also questioned how Liverpool ‘crumbled to yet another defeat’.

Supporters are angry after Fenway Sports Group (FSG) let Xabi Alonso become Chelsea’s new manager instead.

In a new interview, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey stated that departing Bournemouth boss Iraola would bring an ‘entertaining’ style back to Anfield.

“Andoni Iraola has shown he has the capabilities,” Heskey said (via Liverpool.com). “He’s shown that he’s a very, very intelligent coach. He’s played a back three. He’s played a back four. He knows how to change it up.

“One thing I will say, Bournemouth is not Liverpool, and we’ve seen this so many times. Liverpool is just a little bit different to some other clubs where you’re given plenty of time.

“So for me, yes, Iraola would be a great option because of the style of playing, and at [the] end of the day, we just want entertaining football as Liverpool fans.

“That’s what we got with Jurgen Klopp. That’s what we got in the first season under Arne Slot, but it just kind of tailed off to become a bit more possession-based.

“But we want that entertainment. We want our teams to be gung ho. That’s Iraola.”

We revealed on Monday that Iraola, Julian Nagelsmann, Matthias Jaissle and Sebastian Hoeness are all under consideration as Liverpool debate whether to axe Slot.

We understand Liverpool are ‘very concerned’ by the downward spiral under Slot, and that Salah’s comments ‘hit home in a massive way’.

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Arne Slot, Curtis Jones ‘fall out’

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Slot remaining in charge of Liverpool could see beloved homegrown star Curtis Jones move on.

Jones has ‘fallen out with Slot’ and is ‘refusing to sign a new contract’ as he pushes to join Inter Milan. With the midfielder’s current terms expiring in June 2027, Liverpool may be forced into selling him this summer while they can still get good money.

Slot and Jones have likely clashed after the player responded to Salah’s social media post with a clapping emoji. While several Liverpool stars liked the post, Jones went a step further by actually commenting.

The 25-year-old has already ‘said yes’ to joining Inter after they first made contact in January. The report claims Inter are now waiting for Liverpool to set a price tag.

Jones is open to leaving his boyhood club as he is aiming to pick up guaranteed starts in central midfield, his favourite position.

Meanwhile, we can reveal the competition Liverpool face to appoint Iraola as their new head coach.

FSG have also been told 20 reasons why Slot must be sacked.