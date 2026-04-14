Liverpool free to snare ‘world-class’ Alonso alternative after Ornstein bombshell

Xabi Alonso is not the only contender to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool, with David Ornstein providing a huge update on the future of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

There is huge debate over whether Slot will remain in charge at Liverpool this summer. Trusted sources including Ornstein, Paul Joyce and James Pearce have backed FSG to stick with Slot, as the Dutchman has credit in the bank after the Premier League title triumph last season.

But sections of the Liverpool fanbase are fed up with the poor results and performances under Slot.

If Liverpool endure a disastrous end to the campaign and fail to qualify for the Champions League, then Liverpool chiefs may be more inclined to listen to supporters.

Alonso is the No 1 target for Liverpool, should Slot get the boot. Indeed, we confirmed last week that Alonso is poised to return to management this summer amid strong admiration from FSG.

But Iraola is another option for Liverpool following the fantastic work he has done at Bournemouth, turning them into genuine contenders for European qualification – even after huge sales last summer.

Liverpool will likely be on high alert after The Athletic’s Ornstein revealed that Iraola will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires this summer.

Ornstein’s reveal has since been confirmed by Bournemouth, who have announced the Spaniard’s impending departure.

The Cherries ‘tried everything possible’ to keep Iraola after 15 months of negotiations but were ultimately unable to finalise a new deal.

While Bournemouth officials will be devastated to lose him, the two parties maintain a good relationship.

Iraola said in a club statement: “It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I’m thankful to the players and staff that I’ve worked with, as well as [owner] Bill [Foley], who have all made my time here so special.

“I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club.”

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has revealed that former Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose is a ‘leading contender’ to replace Iraola at the Vitality Stadium, which would be a huge coup for Bournemouth.

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is another potential option.

In terms of where Iraola could go next, it was first claimed on April 6 that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes might contact the 43-year-old.

Hughes appointed Iraola at Bournemouth and remains a big admirer of the tactician.

GO DEEPER: Bournemouth identify TWO leading contenders to replace Andoni Iraola with former Man Utd man on radar

Andoni Iraola could be superb Liverpool capture

It emerged on Saturday that Iraola is the Premier League coach most likely to take over at Liverpool, with a move for Eddie Howe affected by ‘burnt bridges’.

Ornstein has confirmed that Crystal Palace would like to make Iraola their replacement for the departing Oliver Glasner.

Newcastle United could also be a potential landing spot for Iraola amid uncertainty over Howe’s future.

Jamie Redknapp has already endorsed Liverpool hiring the manager. He said earlier this season: “Andoni Iraola, I’m such a big fan of his. I’ve got no doubt, he’s one of the best, most elite managers in world football.”

Redknapp discussed Iraola becoming Manchester United’s next permanent head coach, though INEOS look set to place their trust in Michael Carrick.

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More on Arne Slot sack…

Slot has been told there is ‘no chance’ Liverpool will put him in charge of transfers this summer.

Liverpool supporters have been told to give ‘one of the world’s best more credit’.

FSG could make four signings this summer to help Slot turn their fortunes around, it has been claimed.

Plus, we understand Slot remains defiant despite growing sack pressure.