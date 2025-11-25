Jamie Carragher has delivered his verdict on whether Liverpool should sack Arne Slot after their alarming fall from grace this season, and while Reds fans want a rival Premier League boss to succeed him, a respected journalist has revealed a timeline on when the axe could fall.

The Premier League champions spent £440m (€505m, $600m) on squad improvements to create what they hoped would be the start of a trophy dynasty at Anfield. But what has happened has been the opposite effect, with Slot struggling to get a tune from his expensively assembled squad and seeing Liverpool plummet into the bottom half of the table.

With eight defeats in their last 11 games, what appeared to be a struggle to bed in those new players has now evolved into a full-blown crisis – leaving a wave of speculation over Slot’s future in the Liverpool hotseat.

On Monday, we revealed the unanimous verdicts of four pundits, who all agreed on the Dutchman’s future.

And while Carragher is adamant Slot should not be in any immediate threat of the sack, he admits the Dutchman does have the same “unconditional love” afforded to his predecessor Jurgen Klopp during a similar run of poor form.

Asked by Sky Sports if Liverpool could consider axing Slot, Carragher replied: “No, not in mind at any time through this season.

“But I must say, some of the people I spoke to after the Forest game – fans, friends, family – and how they spoke about Slot shocked me a little bit.

“There is huge respect for what he did last season. To win the title in your first season is pretty special.

“But I have the feeling that he doesn’t have the unconditional love and support that Jurgen Klopp always had.

“Klopp had ropey times. At one stage, he lost six games in a row at Anfield.

“But at no stage did l feel that we were speaking about Jurgen Klopp’s position in the way people have been speaking about Arne Slot’s position over the weekend.

“For me, there should be no thought and no talk about this manager being out of a job this season.”

As Carragher touches upon, a growing wave of Liverpool fans are starting to consider would-be options and in the wake of their sixth Premier League loss in the last seven games, supporters have been quick to pick out Oliver Glasner as a would-be successor…

Liverpool fans name Glasner as perfect Slot successor

Taking to social media, a growing wave of fans have explained why they see Crystal Palace boss Glasner as the perfect replacement for Slot – and believe a deal is there to be done with the Austrian’s deal due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Taking to X, fans explained their thinking around the 51-year-old.

“Glasner should be one of the top names on our list. Get him in as soon as possible. Look at what a relegated Kompany is doing with good players, imagine Glasner, so FSG trigger whatever clause you have to, to get him asap,” one fan explained.

Another added: “Bring in Oliver Glasner. He’s done superbly at Palace and knows how to set up his team to defend and attack equally well. Also, in the last 12 months of his contract.”

A third added simply: “Get Glasner in #SlotOut.”

A fourth wants Glasner to bring a couple of Palace’s best players with him, adding: “Bring in Glasner and tell him [to] bring Guehi and Wharton with him.”

A fifth agreed, adding: “Should be going all out for Glasner, his contract runs out in the summer.”

In light of all that, the Daily Mail’s Liverpool correspondent, Lewis Steele, says that while Slot is not in any immediate danger of the sack, the situation could well change if he doesn’t reverse their fortunes by Christmas.

“The Slot-out brigade is still a bit premature. He still has loads of credit based on last season,” Steele explained.

He then added: “If Liverpool keep playing like this until Christmas, questions will have to be asked.”

Fabrizio Romano, James Pearce shares Arne Slot sack verdict

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided an emphatic update on the managerial situation at Liverpool and revealed what is really going on behind the scenes amid continued speculation that Slot could be sacked.

Elsewhere, another trusted reporter, James Pearce of The Athletic, has suggested the match-going fanbase are beginning to sour on the Dutchman. A separate report from an admittedly unreliable outlet claimed Slot has eight matches to save his job.

In light of all that, a former Champions League winner with the Reds has mooted the possibility of a title-winning coach abandoning one of the world’s biggest clubs to take charge of the Reds should the axe fall on Slot.

