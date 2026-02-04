Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant believes Arne Slot is fortunate to have clung onto his job at Anfield, after suggesting the Dutchman would have been sacked if he did not have credit in his bank from guiding the club to last season’s Premier League title.

Rumours have been swirling over Slot’s Liverpool future in recent weeks, with the Dutchman installed as the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to get the sack prior to his side’s much-needed win against Newcastle on Saturday.

Slot faces an uphill battle to guide Liverpool back into next season’s Champions League via a top four or possibly fifth-place finish in England’s top flight, with Pennant telling TEAMtalk that the Dutchman needs to find consistency quickly to avoid the threat of the axe.

“It might seem harsh that he is one of the favourites to get the sack after he won the title last season, but that’s the way it is when you are Liverpool manager,” began Pennant, speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk with BetSelect.co.uk.

“When you win the league, you have to be up there the following season and trying to defend it, but the performances have not been good enough.

“I think if it wasn’t for him winning the league, I think he would have been sacked by now. That’s put a bit of money in the bank for him.

“The drop off is huge from last season. They are currently outside of the top five places for a Champions League spot. That’s not good enough for Liverpool Football Club.

“They have been losing at home, drawing against Burnley at Anfield, and those kinds of performances should not be happening after Liverpool spent all that money last summer.”

Pennant on how Liverpool could secure Champions League glory

Slot was criticised for his comments following Liverpool’s 6-0 Champions League win against Qarabag last week, as he suggested it should not be forgotten that the club was playing in the Europa League a couple of seasons ago.

Critics questioned why Slot used that route to defend himself after he guided Liverpool into the last-16 of this season’s Champions League, with Pennant suggesting it was a sign of the pressure he is feeling.

“When you have won the Premier League, you think that everyone should be in your corner, but you can see how football is just a results business,” stated Pennant.

“If results are not coming and the performances are as bad as they have been at times this season, the fans will start to slowly turn and the critics will come out of the woodwork.

“Slot can feel the negative energy and it gets to a point where a manager will say enough is enough. He is feeling it a little bit. He’s under the microscope and I think he got a little bit frustrated when he made those comments.”

Pennant went on to suggest Liverpool’s most likely route to success this season will come in the Champions League, with Premier League teams appearing to have devised a blueprint to stop Slot’s side by deploying defensive tactics and defending deep.

“Their best chance of winning silverware this season is the Champions League,” he added.

“The top European teams are not going to Anfield trying together a draw and that might be why Liverpool’s results have been better in Europe this season.

“If a team lower down the Premier League gets a draw against Liverpool, that’s a good point, but the Champions League is all about winning. Sitting back and soaking up pressure is not how top European teams play and they leave gaps and space for Liverpool to exploit.”

Slot’s side face a crucial game against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, with games against Sunderland, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham to follow this month.

If Liverpool are not in a top four position by the end of February, the pressure is certain to ramp up around Slot and his players once again.

However, despite those doubts on the Dutchman’s future, a top Liverpool source has offered FOUR reasons why Liverpool WON’T sack Slot – and it’s hard to argue against them.

