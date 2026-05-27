Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has revealed the signing Arne Slot should make to prevent getting sacked next season, while a journalist has analysed the ‘toxic’, ‘mutinous’ atnopshere surrounding the Dutchman.

Liverpool’s miserable defence of the Premier League title has seen large sections of the fanbase lose trust in Slot. They lost 19 times across all competitions, falling down to fifth in the Premier League.

The Reds conceded 53 goals in 38 Premier League games and only qualified for next season’s Champions League as teams such as Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Chelsea stumbled in the final weeks of the campaign.

Slot and his team were booed on several occasions by Liverpool supporters, while the departing Mohamed Salah turned the screw on the head coach by questioning their movement away from Jurgen Klopp’s ‘heavy metal’ style.

We confirmed on Monday that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) intend to stick with Slot over the summer, despite internally discussing a move for Andoni Iraola.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge suggested Slot should move away from his ‘vision’ and prioritise the capture of a No 6 to save his job.

‘For me, the priority simply has to be a holding midfielder,’ the pundit wrote.

‘I know that might not fit into Arne Slot’s overall vision of wanting progressive players in the centre of the park, but we need someone who is going to protect the back four.

‘Liverpool have almost always had one such player in their team. Don’t forget, it was the signing of Fabinho in 2018 that turned us from challengers to champions.

‘The back four was left exposed far too often over the season, with the midfield simply much too open. Ryan Gravenberch is a good player but we’ve seen over the last 12 to 18 months that he isn’t a number six, and having one in the team would release him further upfield.

‘Alexis Mac Allister could have done the job but he is unrecognisable compared to the player of previous years, and there’s no guarantee he will ever get back to that level.’

Potential solutions for Liverpool include Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller or Khephren Thuram of Juventus.

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Arne Slot under huge Liverpool ‘scrutiny’

The Telegraph’s Merseyside correspondent, Dominic King, has called it ‘preposterous’ that Slot has managed to go from a Premier League champion to a derided head coach in just 12 months.

King wrote: ‘Plenty have not wanted to listen to mitigating circumstances and, as such, 2025-26 will go down as the most toxic season since 2009-10, when Tom Hicks and George Gillett were steering this ocean liner towards the rocks.

‘This is not an attempt to absolve Slot of all blame. Far from it. When you lead Liverpool, you carry complete responsibility for results. In 2009-10, Rafael Benitez oversaw 18 defeats and failed to qualify for the Champions League. He was sacked three weeks after the season ended…

‘So Slot, with his 19 defeats, is walking the finest of lines. Patience is never limitless with Fenway Sports Group, the club’s owners, and there would have been a decision to make had Liverpool not qualified for the competition that matters so much, but a complete calamity was avoided.

‘He has not performed to his best as a coach in recent months (he will acknowledge that himself) and two points from 12 in the final four games made things unnecessarily tight. When he returns in July, there will be scrutiny from the first day of training.’

King added that some criticism of Slot has ‘crossed the line’, as he has been blasted more than any of his predecessors.

There are clearly mitigating factors for Liverpool’s decline, but Slot cannot let ‘toxicity linger’. If it does, then he may be well sacked early next season.

A second former Anfield star has urged FSG to ‘break the bank’ for one of the best managers in the world.