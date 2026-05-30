One hurdle left for Mo Salah to STAY at Liverpool after Arne Slot sack announced

The chances of Mohamed Salah completing an incredible U-turn to remain at Liverpool have increased dramatically after the club confirmed head coach Arne Slot has been sacked.

Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Slot has been axed with immediate effect, with Liverpool swiftly announcing the Dutchman’s departure in a club statement. They said: ‘Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.

‘That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

‘As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.’

Liverpool added: ‘Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

‘Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.’

LFC Transfer Room posted a picture of Salah kissing the Premier League trophy on X with the caption: ‘It’s not too late @MoSalah.’

And it is possible the Egyptian could stay at Anfield following the Slot bombshell. The Athletic revealed on May 18 that Salah would ideally like to stay on Merseyside, as he loves the club but is frustrated with Slot and the hierarchy.

With Slot now gone, Liverpool seemingly need to sack directors including Richard Hughes to convince Salah to stay.

‘Not so long ago, some of Salah’s associates in Egypt were quietly suggesting he had not totally given up on the idea of remaining at Liverpool, despite recent announcements,’ the report stated.

‘Yet for that to happen, a regime change would be needed — starting with Slot, but also in conjunction with departures of the directors who have confidence in him but are similarly only a year away from their contracts being finished.’

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Salah might consider Liverpool U-turn

The logistics of such a decision would be difficult, as Salah and Liverpool have already agreed to terminate the final year of his contract.

But it is an outcome Salah may well consider given how poor his relationship with Slot was.

Salah claimed the coach had ‘thrown me under the bus’ in December after he was left on the bench repeatedly.

The 33-year-old goalscorer returned the favour recently, turning the screw on Slot by saying everyone who comes to the club needs to adapt to its ‘heavy metal’ style.

Salah has succeeded in ousting Slot, and now all eyes will be on Liverpool’s next manager – likely Andoni Iraola – and whether the Anfield icon opts to stay.