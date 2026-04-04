First of three Arne Slot sack criteria hit as Liverpool boss brutally told to ‘retire’

Arne Slot could soon be sacked by Liverpool

The chances of Arne Slot getting sacked by Liverpool have increased significantly following their ‘capitulation’ against Manchester City, with a report revealing the three criteria Anfield chiefs will consider.

Slot was already under pressure following the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton before the international break, and the situation is now at breaking point after a damning 4-0 loss to Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool defended horrifically on a day where Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick and Mohamed Salah missed a penalty.

The FA Cup was one of Liverpool’s last chances to win silverware this season, which may have gone a long way towards saving Slot’s job.

But the Champions League is now the only cup competition they remain in.

Prior to the trip to the Etihad, The Guardian revealed that while Liverpool have no immediate plans to sack Slot, there are three factors which could see him get replaced this summer.

‘Their resolve, however, will be severely tested should Liverpool’s decline be exposed by City and PSG and the team fail to secure Champions League qualification,’ the report reads.

The terrible 4-0 defeat at City means the first of those three criteria has already been ticked off, unfortunately for the Dutchman and Liverpool.

It is hard to see Liverpool beating holders PSG in the Champions League, either. There will be serious concern among the fanbase that they could get blown away by PSG, who thrashed Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Liverpool currently occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League. But they are only narrowly ahead of Chelsea, Brentford and Everton, and it is not out of the question that they get caught by one of those sides.

Trusted reporters David Ornstein, James Pearce and Paul Joyce have all insisted in recent weeks that Liverpool have no plans to sack Slot and will stick with him for the start of next season.

The Dutchman has credit in the bank after guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title during his first season in charge. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to stick to that decision, as Slot is rapidly losing the fanbase.

One supporter wrote on social media: ‘Concede one and capitulate. How it’s been all season, how it’ll be until May.’

Arne Slot has ‘lost the dressing room’

Another wrote that Slot has ‘definitely lost the dressing room’.

A third claimed Slot ‘doesn’t have a clue’ and should ‘retire’ if he gets sacked by Liverpool.

German newspaper Bild have been the main outlet reporting that Slot will get sacked, with Xabi Alonso ‘ready’ to replace him.

The fact Alonso is a free agent is certainly giving FSG a huge decision to make.

We revealed on March 24 that the Spaniard is already preparing for his next job amid interest from multiple Premier League and European clubs, most notably Liverpool.

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