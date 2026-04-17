Arne Slot blasted for ‘banishing’ his best player as Liverpool offered world-renowned coach

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been criticised for his treatment of Dominik Szoboszlai, while intermediaries have contacted Fenway Sports Group (FSG) about hiring a top-quality manager this summer.

Liverpool’s hugely disappointing campaign has seen sections of the fanbase call for Slot to sacked. Liverpool have failed to defend their Premier League title, despite breaking the British transfer record twice last summer, while they will also end the season trophyless after being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

It is not just results that have been frustrating. Liverpool supporters have been left staggered by the slow build-up play, repeated mistakes and lack of intent in the final third.

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League will now be crucial if Slot wants to keep his job.

The Dutchman trialled a back five in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie with PSG, but it did not work as they were beaten 2-0 in the French capital.

In the reverse fixture, Slot moved central midfielder Szoboszlai to right-back during the game.

In his latest column for Het Parool (via Sport Witness), Dutch analyst Henk Spaan tore into Slot’s tactics and gave him just a four out of 10 for his display in the second leg against PSG.

Spaan explains how Slot ‘left Virgil van Dijk exposed’ by utilising a back five in the first leg, before ‘banishing this pure footballer’ (Szoboszlai) to the ‘Siberia of Anfield’ – right-back – in the return fixture.

Spaan thinks Slot has ‘lost his way’ at Liverpool, with PSG ‘leagues ahead’.

The pundit believes Slot is getting closer to being sacked by FSG, and numerous other Dutch observers share that view.

WhoScored rate Szoboszlai as Liverpool’s best player this season, with an average score of 7.15.

Szoboszlai is effective as either a midfielder or right-back given his tireless running and technical ability. But Slot playing the Hungarian as a full-back when Jeremie Frimpong is fully fit is baffling.

Xabi Alonso, Andoni Iraola and Julian Nagelsmann are all candidates to replace Slot this summer.

We revealed on Thursday that intermediaries have offered Nagelsmann to both Liverpool and Manchester United.

His contract with the German national team runs until after Euro 2028, but Nagelsmann’s agents have made clubs aware that he is open to a move this summer.

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Nagelsmann, Iraola and Alonso all on Liverpool shortlist

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes could prove key if the Reds decide to move for departing Bournemouth boss Iraola, having originally appointed him for the Cherries.

But Iraola is more likely to join Bayer Leverkusen or Athletic Club as things stand.

Sources have confirmed to us that Slot is facing a six-game audition to stay in charge.

We understand Liverpool are due to conduct an end-of-season review to analyse whether Slot is the right person to take the club forward.

The fact Alonso is a free agent and ready to return to management this summer gives FSG a huge decision to make.

It would be disastrous to let Alonso join a Premier League rival this summer, only to sack Slot partway through next season.