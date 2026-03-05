Pressure is continuing to mount on Arne Slot, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that regardless of how the current campaign ends, the Dutchman’s position will face significant scrutiny this summer, and with ‘the only manager FSG want’ as a successor casting a major shadow over Anfield.

Slot enjoyed a dream first season as Liverpool manager as the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp romped to Premier League title glory. But after a record-breaking £440m (€505m, $600m) influx of new talent over the summer, their title defence has been punctured by inconsistencies, defensive blunders, an inability to hang on to leads and a series of woeful results.

As a result, Slot’s position at Anfield has come under serious pressure on multiple occasions this season – and a growing tide of supporters now want him sacked and have seen enough following Tuesday’s miserable 2-1 defeat to basement boys Wolves.

Senior figures at Liverpool FC have privately acknowledged concerns about several aspects of the season, both on and off the pitch, even though the club’s current stance is that they do not intend to dismiss the manager at this moment in time and while their season is about to enter a critical phase.

But TEAMtalk understands that the dramatic drop-off from last season’s title triumph has seriously alarmed club overlords, FSG. Having been expected to be genuine contenders for the Premier League crown once again, the Merseyside club now find themselves battling simply to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, currently sitting in sixth place.

While a top-five finish – likely to be enough to secure Champions League football next season thanks to England’s strong coefficient rating in UEFA’s points system – remains possible, sources admit the current position would have been almost unthinkable last summer after what was widely viewed internally as a hugely successful transfer window.

Liverpool do remain alive in Europe’s elite competition, but insiders concede that winning the Champions League would currently represent a long shot based on recent performances.

Slot himself acknowledged after defeat at Wolves that his “expectations for the season had now changed”.

The Reds are also still alive in the FA Cup and can inflict instant revenge on Wolves on Friday night when the two sides square off again, this time for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

But even success in that competition, too, while representing another opportunity win some silverware may not be enough to save Slot from the sack as the Dutchman enters what has been described as a ‘defining period’ and with a large shadow hovering over Anfield…

FSG clear on ‘the only name’ they want as next Liverpool manager

Alongside the uncertainty over Slot’s future, there have also been off-field matters that have required careful handling.

The ongoing situation surrounding Mohamed Salah created uncertainty at times during the campaign, though TEAMtalk has learned that Slot actually earned significant credit internally for the way he managed the Egyptian superstar and the dressing-room dynamics around the issue that saw the 33-year-old go public with his belief that someone at the club had “thrown him under the bus”.

Despite that, the broader concerns about the team’s trajectory mean the summer review of the season will be intense.

Adding another layer to the situation is the availability of Xabi Alonso, who is currently a free agent after his departure from Real Madrid in January.

Sources say his status as a high-profile and attainable option inevitably places additional focus on Slot’s future, even if Liverpool insist they have not considered making a managerial change.

Furthermore, as far as successors are concerned, sources report Alonso is the ‘only name’ they would currently consider as Slot’s replacement.

For now, the priority inside Anfield is finishing the season strongly. Liverpool remain in the FA Cup and the Champions League, leaving open the possibility of silverware before the campaign concludes.

But regardless of how those competitions unfold, the next three months are shaping up to be pivotal for both Slot and Liverpool. The club may not be planning a change – yet – but the Dutchman knows a full explanation of the season’s drop-off will be required when the campaign ends.

