Arne Slot’s future as Liverpool manager very much remains in serious jeopardy, and with a decision on his future set to be made at the end of the season, the Dutchman has been warned of the five factors he must pass to remain in charge, while a financial expert has also provided an update on the costs involved should FSG decide to sack him.

The Dutchman has overseen a seriously underwhelming season at Anfield. Crowned champions, and with some ease, during his first season at the helm, a £440m (€505m, $600m) influx of new talent over the summer was expected to see Liverpool push for glory on four fronts. But as they prepare to face West Ham on Saturday afternoon, the Reds find themselves way down in sixth and facing a battle just to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool can, of course, still transform their season into trophy glory, with the club still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup, but on the evidence seen so far, that looks a tall order for Slot and Co.

Understandably, Slot has seen his position come under serious scrutiny, and a run of nine defeats in 12 games left the manager, in the words of the Liverpool Echo, one week from the sack.

While he did then embark on an unbeaten run, their underwhelming form in that period has largely continued, and our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has made it clear that FSG do have a contingency plan in place should they decide to pull the trigger.

In light of that, a respected Liverpool FC journalist made clear the conditions in which Slot will now be examined earlier this week, while another journalist, Dean Jones, has named the five factors that will be used to gauge his future.

With qualification for the Champions League, whether that be through a top-five finish or winning the trophy itself, among them, Jones told Flashscore: “Slot understands that sporting director Richard Hughes is leading a comprehensive analysis of the overall situation, weighing up team development, progression and performance data, alongside the results.”

In other words, Slot must pass all those metrics if he is to remain in the job.

READ MORE: Slot sack D-day date named as journalist breaks down Liverpool exit ‘complexities’ and confirms he’s far from safe

Finance expert reveals costs needed to sack Arne Slot at Liverpool

Going into Saturday’s games, Liverpool sit sixth, trailing Chelsea on goal difference but three points behind the in-form Manchester United, who face another very winnable game, at home to Crystal Palace, on Sunday.

That will, essentially, mean that Slot will need to ensure his side beat the relegation-threatened Hammers at Anfield just to ensure they stay in touch.

And the feeling around Anfield now is that it is not just points that are required, but some more convincing performances to go alongside any victory, too.

With questions continuing to swirl over Slot’s future, the costs needed to sack Slot from his role were revealed by finance expert Adam Williams earlier this season.

Williams explained: “Slot signed a three-year deal, so he’s contracted to the club until the end of 2026-27.”

He added: “The conventional wisdom is that, in order to sack a manager, you have to pay out the remainder of their contract. On that basis, you’d be looking at £15m or thereabouts to give Slot the boot.

“However, the reality is usually a lot more nuanced than that. There will likely be provisions in his contract that protect the club if, for example, if they are drastically underperforming on the pitch.

“There might also be a pre-agreed termination clause. These factors can work in the manager’s favour or the club’s – there’s no way of knowing for sure without having the contract in front of us.

“But either way, the cost of sacking Slot, or indeed appointing a new manager, won’t be a consideration for FSG. They have invested a lot in him and his plans, and, fundamentally, it will be a football decision, albeit one rooted in the eventual return on investment FSG are eventually destined to get at Liverpool.

“Let’s say the cost is £15m… That is the amount that you get in prize money for finishing roughly five places higher in the Premier League. Even if you finish one or two places higher than you would have done otherwise, but make it into the Champions League as a result, that’s about £80m in extra revenue virtually guaranteed.

“FSG certainly aren’t going to make any knee-jerk decisions; it’s not their style. But the short-term hit they would take financially isn’t going to move the needle in terms of their final verdict on the manager.”

Liverpool latest: Winger move agreed; three Inter deals in the works

Meanwhile, the ultimate source on all things Liverpool has confirmed the Reds have sealed the sale of a winger, though the Merseysiders made sure to cover their backs with the finer details of the move already emerging.

In other news, reports in Italy state three summer moves involving Liverpool and Inter Milan are on the agenda, and all regard players moving in the same direction.

Elsewhere, a Liverpool Echo journalist has named which current player he anticipates will join Real Madrid next summer.

And finally, we can exclusively confirm that one of Liverpool’s big summer signings is now ‘seriously considering’ requesting a loan exit after growing increasingly frustrated with the role he’s been given.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.