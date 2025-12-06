The compensation FSG would need to fork out to sack Arne Slot as Liverpool manager has come to light as the manager prepares for the club’s critical showdown against Leeds United at Elland Road and with the view from Feyenoord painting a very bleak picture over the Dutchman’s future.

The Premier League champions spent a record £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players this summer in an effort to create a trophy dynasty at Anfield and build on their runaway success of becoming Premier League champions in Slot’s first season at the helm. But just seven months after they got their hands on the trophy, Slot and Liverpool have suffered an incredible downturn that few in the game could predict.

Indeed, having narrowly avoided a 10th defeat in 14 games in midweek in the 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland, Slot finds his position as Liverpool manager coming under intense scrutiny.

Already effectively out of the title race, having fallen 11 points behind Arsenal, the target for Slot now must be to try and find a winning formula and start picking up some points that prove he is capable of fashioning a winning tune from his expensively assembled squad.

After Wednesday’s lethargic draw with Sunderland, a growing portion of Reds supporters have lost patience with the 47-year-old and having named four ‘horrible’ failings from the game.

And with just around 18 months remaining on the initial three-year deal Slot signed at Anfield, a football financial expert has revealed how much it would cost FSG to let the manager go…

“Slot signed a three-year deal, so he’s contracted to the club until the end of 2026-27. There are some reports suggesting that he earns £6-7m annually, but they aren’t reliable. The sites that specialise in wage data almost always get it very, very wrong. A cursory look at the official club accounts is enough to prove that,” football finance expert Adam Williams told Rousing the Kop.

“I’d personally be surprised if his overall package wasn’t closer to £10m. If it were just £6-7m, he’d be on the equivalent of one of the worst-paid players in Liverpool’s squad’s salary. That kind of wage structure doesn’t make sense.”

Williams then explained why it would cost FSG around £15m as part of a pre-agreed termination clause to dispense of Slot’s services, though given the cash at stake for finishing in the Champions League positions, he explains why it is one they will have little choice but to pay out if there are no signs of an immediate improvement.

Slot sack? Feyenoord paint worrying picture on Liverpool downturn

Williams continued: “The conventional wisdom is that, in order to sack a manager, you have to pay out the remainder of their contract. On that basis, you’d be looking at £15m or thereabouts to give Slot the boot.

“However, the reality is usually a lot more nuanced than that. There will likely be provisions in his contract that protect the club if, for example, if they are drastically underperforming on the pitch.

“There might also be a pre-agreed termination clause. These factors can work in the manager’s favour or the club’s – there’s no way of knowing for sure without having the contract in front of us.

“But either way, the cost of sacking Slot, or indeed appointing a new manager, won’t be a consideration for FSG. They have invested a lot in him and his plans and, fundamentally, it will be a football decision, albeit one rooted in the eventual return on investment FSG are eventually destined to get at Liverpool.

“Let’s say the cost is £15m… That is the amount that you get in prize money for finishing roughly five places higher in the Premier League. Even if you finish one or two places higher than you would have done otherwise but make it into the Champions League as a result, that’s about £80m in extra revenue virtually guaranteed.

“FSG certainly aren’t going to make any knee-jerk decisions; it’s not their style. But the short-term hit they would take financially isn’t going to move the needle in terms of their final verdict on the manager.”

Meanwhile, the view from Feyenoord and the city of Rotterdam has offered insight into why Slot can’t cope at Liverpool right now.

Noting the manager never lost three games in a row at either Feyenoord or AZ Alkmaar, his two previous clubs, it is safe to say the crisis engulfing Slot now is easily the biggest of his career so far.

Off the back of that, The Athletic interviewed several residents of Rotterdam and supporters of Feyenoord to ascertain the view from the Netherlands – and there is a general feeling of utter bewilderment.

