Arne Slot has been told how to keep his job as Liverpool boss, with a conversation with FSG crucial, while Jurgen Klopp has been linked with an incredible return.

Slot surprised many when he guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season in charge, having taken over from the legendary Klopp in the summer of 2024. However, the Dutch coach is under growing pressure as Liverpool continue to falter during his second campaign at the helm.

Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester City in the quarter-finals, losing 4-0 on a disastrous day, while they are also at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification for next season.

Liverpool go into their Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain as big underdogs, and a brutal defeat would see Slot edge closer to getting sacked.

On BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, former Sheffield United, Everton and England star Phil Jagielka explained how Slot could convince Liverpool bosses to keep him in charge.

Jagielka thinks up to two centre-back signings, plus a new forward, could be transformational for Slot.

“If Arne Slot walked in there and said, ‘give me next season,’ he says, ‘give me a centre-half or two, give me a strike force that is fit, and you will see a different team.’

“Whether that will make a difference or not [for FSG]… but I think that is what he will argue,” Jagielka said.

“They should have got a centre-half in the summer and didn’t. They have not had [Alexander] Isak; OK, he wasn’t playing great before he got injured, but they have not had him.

“Obviously, we know the news that [Mohamed] Salah won’t be there next season, so that could be a slightly different formation, or maybe a bit less of a headache of how to play him.

“I think if you are Arne Slot and are going in to speak to your board, that is how you sell, I won’t say the dream, but you say sign me three players, a couple of defenders and maybe another forward option, and he’d probably back himself.

“He might class himself as being a bit unlucky or naive not getting another defender, but they are two positions where they have struggled.”

In an interview with Football Insider, ex-Aston Villa and Everton chief Keith Wyness sensationally claimed there are rumours about Klopp returning to Anfield.

“There was one interesting thought the other day that somebody gave me, that there’s Bonnie Prince Jurgen waiting across the water to come back and reclaim his throne,” Wyness said.

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Jurgen Klopp return ‘fanciful’

“Now, to me, that’s a little bit fanciful, but you never know. In football, we never know. And there is that rumour strongly circulating in my network and that could be the case.

“Now, Xabi Alonso, to me, is still the favourite to take over. I think the dream of Jurgen coming back is a bit of a big dream, but it would obviously be the go-to fantastic solution that would perk the Liverpool fans up.

“They’re going to have to get used to Xabi Alonso and I do think that will be the move that will be made.”

We revealed on Sunday that Liverpool have brought their end-of-season review forward as they analyse Slot’s position.

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