Liverpool manager Arne Slot needs to guide the team to the Champions League next season if he is to have any chance of staying on in his role at Anfield, according to a reliable journalist, while another source has claimed that the Dutchman is ‘disillusioned’ at the Premier League club and believes that he is good enough to be in charge of Real Madrid.

Slot’s future has long been in doubt, and Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at home on Sunday is only going to fuel speculation that the Dutchman’s days at Anfield are numbered. The defending Premier League champions are now sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Liverpool FC journalist, David Lynch, revealed on Sunday in the aftermath of the defeat that ‘Arne Slot is safe’ for now, but the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are already working behind the scenes should they need to pull the trigger.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Xabi Alonso is willing to take charge of Liverpool, with the Spaniard without a managerial role at the moment following his departure from Real Madrid last month.

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has now claimed that Slot needs to finish in the Champions League places to have any chance of surviving as the Liverpool manager.

The reliable journalist has also tipped Slot to leave at the end of the season and believes that Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be in the fight for Alonso, with Kompany backed to replace Pep Guardiola as the Manchester City manager.

Ogden wrote on ESPN: ‘Mohamed Salah’s explosive comments about his relationship with Slot in December highlighted tensions within the squad, so the former Feyenoord coach needs a convincing end to the season to increase his chances of keeping his job.

‘Liverpool are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, but they are slipping in the battle to secure a top-five spot in the Premier League – especially after Sunday’s 2-1 capitulation at the hands of Man City.

‘If Liverpool fail to secure a Champions League spot, Slot will struggle to survive.’

Regarding the ‘most likely outcome’, Ogden noted: ‘Slot goes, but Liverpool could face a battle with Bayern for Alonso.’

Arne Slot believes Real Madrid would suit him – report

Much has been made over the past several weeks about Liverpool’s stance on Slot, and now a new report has outlined how the 47-year-old Dutchman feels at Anfield.

The report has claimed that Slot is ‘unhappy with his current status at Liverpool’ and will review his options in the coming weeks.

Slot was not happy that Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025 against his wishes.

The Dutchman is ‘disillusioned’ at Liverpool, according to the report, although he wants to see out the season and make sure that the Merseyside club qualify for the Champions League for the 2026/27 campaign.

The report about Slot and Liverpool concluded by noting: ‘He believes that his style of play would be better suited to a continental side such as Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

‘He’s also believes that leaving under his own terms would give him better opportunities, and he might exercise that option.’

Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed the Real Madrid manager last month following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Madrid have shortlisted four managers as potential candidates to replace Arbeloa in the summer of 2026.

Slot does not feature on that list. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, Los Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane and ex-Chelsea chief Enzo Maresca are on the Spanish giants’ radar.

