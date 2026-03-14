Arne Slot drops stunning sack hint after Liverpool make new manager choice

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has spoken about his future amid a difficult period at Anfield, and the Dutchman’s comments, combined with a recent update from David Ornstein, give a clear indication as to who Liverpool’s manager will be next season.

Liverpool’s season so far can only be termed a huge disappointment. After spending close to half a billion pounds on new players, the bare minimum expected was challenging for a second successive Premier League title.

Yet Liverpool’s hopes of retaining their crown were practically dead before Christmas. The Reds are struggling to simply qualify for next year’s Champions League, while they’ve drawn Manchester City (away) in the FA Cup quarter finals and trail Galatasaray after the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 clash.

Liverpool have failed to find a middle ground with their playing style this season. At times they appear far too open and struggle in high intensity, end-to-end encounters.

When remedying that issue, Slot made his team hard to beat in the middle part of the season, but the tempo they played at was painfully slow and breaking down low blocks proved almost impossible.

Numerous reports and sources have stressed failure to qualify for next year’s UCL could result in Slot getting the boot.

However, comments made by Slot ahead of Sunday’s clash with Tottenham appear to suggest he’s got the full backing of Liverpool’s hierarchy.

Slot spoke of the unwavering “support” he’s received during a difficult campaign, and stressed if there’s one club a manager can withstand a wobble at in the modern day, it’s Liverpool who never make knee-jerk decisions.

“This might sound weird if I say only positive [things], because this season has not been only positive,” said Slot.

“The support I have always felt – not talking about social media I don’t follow that much – but the support I have felt from the home crowd, away crowd, people inside the building, the ownership.

“What we have done here together to achieve the things we have achieved, is in my head and memory only very special.

“We are struggling now, that is also very obvious. This is probably the nicest club to struggle [with].

“This club has always shown in different periods, everyone is there for you. You try even harder.

“It is a fantastic club to work because of the facilities, people, fans, it is not all negative when we don’t have the performances we want.

“It is still a great place to be. Even better if you win the league! Even in a season like this, it is still a privilege.”

When recently addressing Slot’s situation at Anfield, trusted reporter, David Ornstein, strongly hinted the Dutchman will remain in charge next year.

After admitting his surprise at how large the section of Liverpool’s fanbase that wants Slot gone is, Ornstein explained: “Liverpool, from what we hear, are steadfastly behind Arne Slot.

“He’s under contract until 2027 and they want him to be their head coach. The hierarchy are determined that he is the man to get things right.

“If they were looking at a recruitment process for coaches, he’s said to be the exact profile that they’d be looking at, and that’s there’s not people on the market that they think better suit what they’re looking for.

“Of course, the situation needs to improve, but they think he can be the man to do that, and he’s happy there, so I’m expecting this [Slot and Liverpool] to go on.”

The reporter concluded: “I don’t think taking out the head coach is on Liverpool’s agenda at all, even though it’s what some fans might want to see.”

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – DOUBLE raid on Real Madrid

In other news, Liverpool have received a major boost in their bid to sign Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports, and he is seemingly not the only Real Madrid star they are targeting.

BIG WEEKEND: Liverpool v Tottenham, Man United, Pep Guardiola, Kai Havertz