Arne Slot’s job now under ‘huge threat’ as second source backs up Liverpool sack claims

Liverpool manager Arne Slot faces a crucial weekend as the threat of being sacked looms over his head, and a journalist claims that he may have reached his ‘end point’ at Anfield.

The Reds suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, their seventh defeat in their last 10 games across all competitions.

They have dropped to 13th in the Premier League table, leaving their title defence in tatters, and the feeling behind the scenes is that things have to improve very quickly.

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher revealed in an update today (November 27) that if Liverpool fail to win their next three Premier League games against West Ham (A), Sunderland (H) and Leeds United (A), it could be the final nail in the coffin for Slot.

Our insiders stress that victory against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Hammers side on Sunday is almost non-negotiable.

And now, Liverpool journalist David Lynch has weighed in on the sack talk, telling Anfield Index that Slot is indeed under ‘huge threat’ amid the Reds’ dismal form.

“It feels like we’re reaching the end point now, and you don’t want to sound too dramatic or harsh, and you always have to be respectful of the manager and his achievements last season, but it really was a new low,” Lynch said.

“It didn’t feel like it was coming [the loss vs PSV]. I felt Liverpool would win comfortably based on their previous Champions League performances.

“But PSV came to Anfield and simply out-played Liverpool, which is really damning and leaves Slot’s job in huge threat.”

Liverpool give Arne Slot final chance to get it right

Speculation is already rife about who could replace Slot at Anfield if Liverpool are forced into parting ways with the Dutch coach.

TEAMtalk’s insider Fletcher revealed yesterday (November 26) that former Nottingham Forest and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is a contender.

His arrival at Anfield would come as a shock, but Postecoglou is someone the Liverpool board admire massively, and he would be seen as someone who would suit the club, despite his very clear struggles at Forest.

According to the Bookies, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola are also in the running.

But we are still a long way away from a new manager coming in, and Liverpool will hope that Slot can turn things around quickly.

He still has credit in the bank from their title-winning campaign last term, and there has always been an acceptance that things wouldn’t be straightforward, given the huge changes that were made to the squad in the summer.

All eyes will be on the West Ham clash this weekend, and what is certain is that there must be a much better performance than in the shock defeat to PSV at Anfield.

Latest Liverpool news: Semenyo update / Konate to Real Madrid latest

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones has revealed that Liverpool’s bid to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo may be put on hold.

The winger has a £65m release clause in his Cherries deal, but the message from sources is that a switch to Anfield is more likely next summer than in January. However, the Reds are likely to face more competition if they wait.

In other news, we understand that Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

But on the flip side, the Reds still believe they can convince him to pen a contract extension, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

