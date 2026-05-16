Liverpool pundit breaks rank with stunning Arne Slot sack tirade

Jermaine Pennant has become one of few former Liverpool players to publicly call for Arne Slot to be sacked, tearing into the dreadful records the Dutchman is breaking.

Anfield hit breaking point last weekend when Slot substituted attacking brightspark Rio Ngumoha, which sparked a chorus of boos from Liverpool fans. And calls for Slot to be axed have grown in the aftermath of their damaging 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday night.

Liverpool reporters such as Paul Joyce and James Pearce insist Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will back Slot with more signings this summer, rather than ushering in a new era.

However, large sections of the club’s fanbase have lost faith in Slot, sparking a disconnect between Liverpool and their supporters.

Pennant went on an incredible rant on X/Twitter, writing: ‘FSG, how on earth do you see something totally different to what I see and 99.9% of the fans see? To think next season will be any better under this management.

‘Do you have unlimited funds we don’t know about?

‘I do not care what’s going on with injuries… reigning Premier League champions should NOT have the same amount of losses as two promoted teams, Leeds and Sunderland.

‘Slot has to go, that is NOT acceptable, the buck lies with you, and managers have gone for a lot less.

‘Liverpool FC have never previously conceded 52 goals in a 38-game league campaign. And there’s still one more game to go!

‘Do you know how many records this manager has accumulated? And not for the good. It’s horrendous. One game to go and [I] still can’t say if we will get UCL.’

Numerous Liverpool fans commented on Pennant’s post praising him for calling for Slot to be sacked. They complained about other former players, such as Jamie Carragher, not doing so.

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Arne Slot credit has ‘gone bust’

One commented: ‘Fair play Jermaine, the only ex-Liverpool player highlighting just how out of his depth Slot is. Sack him now.’

Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele says any credit Slot had in the bank from their title triumph has ‘gone bust’ now.

While Dominic King has written that ‘the pressure is reaching intolerable levels’. King added that Liverpool will be ‘the luckiest team in the division’ if they qualify for the Champions League by making the top five.

Despite all the clamour for Slot to go, Liverpool are continuing to bury their heads in the sand.

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