Will Liverpool sack Arne Slot after Brentford defeat? Extraordinary counter-claims made as FSG plan ‘sensational’ move

As Liverpool suffered a fourth successive defeat in the Premier League, a source has revealed whether Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could sack Arne Slot and replace him with Jurgen Klopp, but another report has made the opposite claim.

Liverpool ended their run of four defeats in a row in midweek with a 5-1 hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt away from home in the Champions League. The Anfield faithful were expecting Arne Slot’s side to build on that win in Germany and beat Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, Liverpool slumped to their fourth successive defeat in the Premier League, as the defending champions went down 3-2 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Things are so bad for Liverpool that they are now below Manchester United in the Premier League table.

There had been rumours about Slot’s future as Liverpool manager before the defeat to Brentford, and now a source has claimed that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are ‘concerned’ about the results and performances of the team.

According to a respected account on X, which has almost 700,000 followers and comprises a ‘team of five elite reporters’, FSG could sack Slot in mid-season if results do not improve and bring back the legendary Jurgen Klopp, who is currently the Global Head of Soccer for the Red Bulls group.

The account posted on X at 9:02am on October 26: “Exclusive: Liverpool are concerned. Jurgen Klopp would say ‘yes’.

“Liverpool owners/officials are really starting to get concerned over the team’s performances, not just the results.

“Arne Slot’s job is safe for now, but if performances don’t pick up, they won’t hesitate to make a change mid-season.

“Our sources are saying the club owners think Jurgen Klopp might be open to a sensational return. But as of now, there’s been no contact.”

Two sources say Arne Slot safe at Liverpool

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with Slot replacing the legendary German at Anfield.

Slot led Liverpool to Premier League success last season, and it would be a shock if FSG decided to sack the Dutchman anytime soon.

Klopp, though, recently said that he would be open to a return to Liverpool and managing the Merseyside club.

In an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast this month, Klopp told Steven Bartlett: “I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it’s Liverpool … yeah. Theoretically it’s possible.”

Klopp added: “I’m 58, that means I could make the decision in a few years, I don’t know. Do I have to make the decision today?

“Then I will not coach again. But thank God, I don’t have to do that. I can just see what the future brings.”

Journalist Pete O’Rourke subsequently said on the Insider Track podcast: “I’m sure neither party would rule anything out. Jurgen Klopp had a great time at Liverpool and he’s so well thought of.

“At the moment, it’s highly unlikely that Klopp would make a return to Liverpool. There would have to be some dramatic circumstances for a return to Anfield for the German.

“It seems he’s quite happy in his role at the minute working for Red Bull and being out of coaching.

“Obviously, both parties would never say never. And if opportunity came along, it’s probably something the club would find hard to turn down.

“But yeah, I don’t imagine him sort of rushing into anything. I think it’s unlikely that Klopp will return.

“But he has said in the past if he was to return to English football, there would only be one club he could go to and that would be Liverpool.”

Despite Liverpool’s disappointing performances and results of late under Slot, TEAMtalk understands that FSG are not planning to pull the trigger anytime soon.

In fact, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 20 that Liverpool are planning to hand Slot a new contract.

Jones said: “I have heard that early, initial contact was already made in terms of opening more formal conversations about extending his contract and how that could work, so it is a gradual process that has been expected to become more active across the course of this season.

“It’s not something they have to decide today or tomorrow because his current deal runs to the summer of 2027, but ideally they would be in a position to do so by the end of the season.

“Liverpool see this as a project that can work long-term term like a Jurgen Klopp or Rafa Benitez career, but obviously, results will also dictate the length of his reign.

“Maybe he ends up somewhere in between like Brendan Rodgers – only time will tell.

“For now, though, there is no knee-jerk reaction to the four-game slump in terms of how they see the future.

“They will stand by him and hope that this turns around so that everyone is happy with how things are progressing, so that they can secure a longer-term future.”

On October 26, after the defeat to Brentford, O’Rourke reported on Football Insider that Liverpool are not planning to sack Slot.

The journalist noted: “It’s a big period coming up for Liverpool, as you said, it was a big win for them in the mid-week game against Frankfurt.

“Obviously, results dictate whoever the manager is. If you’re not performing and not getting results, it brings pressure.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, whether you’re Arne Slot, who won the Premier League with Liverpool last season, or anybody else.

“Liverpool went out and spent heavily in the summer to bolster their squad, and a lot of people were expecting Liverpool to run away with the title this season.

“They got off to a good start, but things have unravelled a bit in recent weeks.

“I think he’s got plenty of credit in the bank, Slot, and I don’t think there’ll be any internal pressure just yet.

“They were hoping they could built on the win at Frankfurt and go on a run in the Premier League.

“But as you said, it’s a big period, it was a tough game away to Brentford when they really couldn’t afford to drop too many more points in the Premier League.”

