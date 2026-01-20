Arne Slot ‘on the ropes’ after Liverpool sack bombshell as Xabi Alonso sets replacement timeline

Liverpool manager Arne Slot sees his job under threat after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Arne Slot is edging closer to being sacked by Liverpool, according to reports, while Xabi Alonso has seemingly decided when he will look to take over at Anfield.

Slot has credit in the bank after guiding Liverpool to a surprise Premier League title during his first season in charge, though there has been a sharp decline this season. The Reds sit fourth in the table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool stabilised after a dismal run between September 27 and November 26, but things could be starting to unravel once again.

Slot’s side have drawn all of their last four Premier League matches, the most recent of which came against relegation-threatened Burnley at Anfield.

Liverpool’s lack of progress is even more alarming when their colossal £446million (€512m / $600.5m) of spending last summer is taken into account.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liverpool journalist David Lynch suggested it is a matter of time before Slot is sacked.

“They clearly, clearly want to get to the end of the season with Slot if they can,” Lynch told Anfield Index. “They don’t want to make a mid-season managerial change because who do you get as the interim? It would clearly be better to make the managerial change in the summer.

“I think his future’s already set to be honest. It’s been so pronounced the decline for such a long time. It is only a case of getting to the summer albeit if he starts to lose six, seven on the bounce again, he will get bulleted because they’ll feel forced to go for an interim. But they don’t want to change, they really would prefer not to.”

As per an update from Spanish newspaper Marca, Slot is ‘on the ropes’ at Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso poised to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool

Anfield chiefs have identified Alonso as their No 1 target to replace Slot. That comes after the legendary former Liverpool midfielder was axed by Real Madrid on January 12.

Alonso is ‘preparing to take his career in a new direction’ and knows ‘he is quite well liked’ by Liverpool officials.

According to a separate report from The Times, Alonso will take a short break from coaching to recuperate, though he is aiming to return this summer.

Plus, the 44-year-old is looking to test himself in the Premier League, setting up a fairytale return to Liverpool as manager.

The Times’ reporting about Alonso waiting six months before his next job tallies up with what Lynch has said on the situation. The journalist added: “Then it’s kind of go for a manager in the summer. People are talking about go and get Xabi Alonso, but he’s not going to want to walk into a job now, so it’d have to be an interim and I don’t think there’s a great deal out there.”

Alonso has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur amid pressure on current boss Thomas Frank.

However, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has confirmed Alonso is not keen on taking the Spurs job.

