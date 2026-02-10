Xabi Alonso has been earmarked as a potential successor to Arne Slot as Liverpool manager

Liverpool supporters appear divided on fresh claims that the club should sack Arne Slot and appoint Xabi Alonso as his replacement, with some fans picking out three other preferred options, and amid a damning stat which suggests the Dutchman could be on borrowed time.

The reigning Premier League champions have suffered an alarming drop-off this season and now sit sixth in the Premier League table, with Sunday’ loss to Manchester City already their eighth in 25 games this season.

That leaves Liverpool some five points adrift of the top four places guaranteed to secure a Champions League place next season; an even more bewildering failure given the huge £440m (€505m, $600m) that Slot was allowed to spend on revolutionising his side last summer.

Understandably, calls for Slot to lose his job are growing louder by the week, though, in the wake of Sunday’s Anfield defeat, a trusted Liverpool FC journalist has explained why the club’s overlords, FSG, are continuing to stick by the Dutchman.

However, there is no doubting that the pressure on Slot is cranking up. Over their last 20 league games, Liverpool have won six, drawn six and lost eight – a win percentage rate of just 30% – and form, which typically would befit a side in the mid to bottom half of the Premier League table.

Now, when asked on X if the time has come for the Reds to axe the Dutchman, fans have offered a mixed response…

One fan replied: ‘Yes bring him in; it literally cannot he worse than this..’

Another agreed, posting: ‘I voted for Alonso to take over as soon as he became available.’

A third added: ‘Get it done, pull the trigger now.’

A fourth added: ‘I’d vote for pretty much anyone at this point, seen as I wanted rid in October and have been proven right for the 5 months since.’

Another fan argued that sporting director Richard Hughes should also fall on his sword if Liverpool finish seventh or lower: ‘Everyone but those who have a say. If we miss out on the top seven, Hughes should go with Slot come end of the season. This might be acceptable at Bournemouth but not at the most successful club in England!’

A sixth fan also suggested last season’s title triumph – which some feel has saved Slot from being sacked already – should be ‘credited to predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.’

Next Liverpool manager: Fans not entirely convinced by Xabi Alonso

However, despite the growing clamour for Sack to be sacked, not all Liverpool fans were entirely on board with a move to appoint Alonso, who is out of work after leaving Real Madrid last month.

Urging caution, one fan said of Alonso: ‘His team already played us this season and got spanked, and so did his Leverkusen team last season.’

Another suggested someone else, by adding: ‘Luis Enrique in the summer, please, with Steven Gerrard as the interim.’

A third agreed, stating: ‘Well, judging by some of the comments on this post, it feels like I’m not the only one who’s not ‘all in’ on Alonso. I just don’t get the clamour for him to be our next manager.’

A fourth wants to see the return of Klopp to Anfield, commenting: ‘Klopp as interim until season end, anyone!?’

Very few felt, though, that Slot deserves longer at the helm, though one fan did state: ‘No. Arne deserves a summer of adding to a ridiculously small squad.’

Despite all that, one fan is not expecting FSG to end Slot’s reign any time soon, commenting: ‘I can’t see the hierarchy at the club doing anything anytime soon. They will probably wait until it’s too late in the season.’

However, our correspondent Fraser Fletcher confirmed last month that Alonso has already said yes to a sensational Anfield return if the opportunity arises.

Carragher backed into corner over Slot sack; eye-catching Konate update

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has backed himself into a corner with his stance on whether or not Liverpool should sack Slot, and after Sunday’s defeat, the only option is for FSG to wield the axe.

In other news, Ibrahima Konate’s stance on signing a new contract at Anfield has angered Liverpool who’ve just launched a countermeasure.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones will demand firm assurances over his long‑term future at Liverpool before the summer, with the midfielder increasingly concerned that the club are preparing to move him on, as TEAMtalk sources confirm interest from Tottenham Hotspur and other Premier League sides.

