Liverpool fans have vociferously voiced their frustrations with Arne Slot after they were held to a lethargic 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland and with many now demanding the sack, while an extremely worrying admission from the manager shows how far the Reds have fallen.

The Premier League champions have failed to reach anywhere near the heights expected of them this year and their prospects of defending their title already look well beyond them. Instead, after a run of nine defeats in 14 games, Liverpool are merely hoping to get back into top-four contention and potentially go as far as they can in the Champions League.

Going into the latest round of fixtures, the heat was really starting to build on Slot and we exclusively revealed that victory over West Ham at the weekend, as well as positive results from their next two games against Sunderland and Leeds, were seen as ‘non-negotiables’.

And while a welcome win was claimed at the London Stadium, Wednesday night’s frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland has seen the pressure stacked immediately back on the Dutchman.

Seemingly, Liverpool fans have now seen enough and, discussing his future across social media in the wake of that game, a growing portion now want rid.

Taking to X, one fan bemoaned: ‘Poor performance again. Didn’t deserve to win and we were actually fortunate to get a point at the end there. We look so unbalanced. Poor defensively, and we don’t create enough clear-cut chances. So slow on the ball as well.’

A second replied: ‘Relative to their level of talent, Liverpool are probably the worst coached team in Europe, horrible in and out of possession, can’t press, can’t sustain anything.

‘It’s a tactical mess, and it’s not because all of the players have just magically become shit over the summer.

‘On a human level, I’d love nothing more for Slot to figure it out. We all would! What’s on display is just so disturbing that it needs to be plainly named for what it is.’

Naming four major failings, a third added: ‘The players’ regression, the tactics, the teamsheet, the intensity……. all down to Arne Slot.’

In reply, one fan called it a ‘horrible’ display, adding: ‘Horrible performance, topped off with a Wirtz goal going down as an own goal. Brilliant!’

Discussing the possibility of sacking Slot, another added: ‘Very strong argument that Chiesa has been our best player this season and he hasn’t started a single Prem game. Another very compelling reason to sack Slot.’

Another continued: ‘The board is as guilty of this failure as Slot, if not more. We’ve known about Slot’s shortcomings for months, and they refuse to sack him, refuse to make decisions, and accept the mediocrity on display without any consequences. Those responsible for the project should leave.’

In reply, another stated: ‘How can you spend $600m and play like a non-league team? Slot and his team have no idea what they are trying to do every game. Sack incoming soon, I think.’

Slot sack? Boss drops hugely concerning Liverpool admission

Truth be told, Sunderland were the better team at Anfield on Wednesday night and but for Federico Chiesa’s late clearance off the line, the situation could have been a whole lot worse.

In the aftermath of the draw and in an admission that will not go down well with fans, nor anyone associated with the club, Slot admitted that Liverpool have now lost the fear factor at Anfield and teams had ‘worked out how to play them there’.

“It is clear that teams who play us think they can get a result,” the 47-year-old admitted.

“In the second half there was only one team that had the ball, but if they had one free-kick they could bring it to our half with a long ball, which is a danger with them.

“They have shown they are a threat with set-pieces. The good thing is we didn’t concede from a set-piece.”

He continued: “I was hoping for more, but I knew how difficult it was.

“A deflection led to us going 1-0 down, and in recent games we have found it really hard to get an equaliser, but we have had a bit of luck.

“In the final minutes of the game we were close to making it 2-1 because we had a few set-pieces but then I looked up and I saw [Isidor] completely free on the halfway line.

“The good thing is Fede could have thought it had nothing to do with me, but he kept sprinting and the draw was the minimum he deserved and we did.”

