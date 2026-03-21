Liverpool journalist notes Arne Slot’s ‘biggest issue’ in ‘convincing’ FSG as sack ‘pressure’ ramps up

Journalist David Lynch has noted the “biggest issue” that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is facing in keeping his job at Anfield, as the defending Premier League champions slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Liverpool beat Galatasaray 4-0 at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday evening to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition 4-1 on aggregate.

The Reds were expected to build on that win by beating Brighton at the American Express Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, the Seagulls won the match 2-1, thanks to a brace from former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck.

The defeat has heaped further pressure on the future of Arne Slot as the manager of Liverpool, who are in danger of missing out on the top four and even the top five.

Slot himself admitted after the defeat to Brighton that he is under “pressure” to deliver Champions League football to Liverpool fans next season.

Slot told TNT Sports after the match when asked about the pressure to end the season on a high: “There is always pressure at Liverpool. On me, on the players. That is completely normal.

“We have qualified for the quarter finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League but in the league we need to make sure that in the end, we qualify for the Champions League.

“As much as I dislike us losing here today, Brighton away has always been a difficult one and will always be a difficult one as long as they keep bringing in so many good players.

“But there are other games where we should have picked up more points, like last week against Tottenham.

“That is far more unacceptable than this. But even away at Brighton, a club like Liverpool should be able to get a result.”

Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch has noted that if Slot is to keep his job at Liverpool next season, then the Dutchman will have to convince the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), that his team cannot be outplayed.

Lynch, who has over 117,000 followers on X, wrote on This is Anfield in his match analysis: “Arne Slot was keen to make a point of the fact that Liverpool were only able to so convincingly dispatch Galatasaray in midweek because they came to play football, rather than sit in a low block.

“Well, the Reds were given the chance to show their quality again against a Brighton side that favours an expansive, attractive game, yet found themselves comprehensively outplayed.

“And that is the biggest issue the Dutchman faces in convincing his superiors that he deserves to stay at Anfield beyond the end of this season.

“The reality is, it doesn’t matter what approach the opponent prefers, there is every chance they can get at and hurt this Liverpool team.”

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