Liverpool manager Arne Slot has seen his future called into question at Anfield

A controversial pundit insists Liverpool should not hang around in their decision over whether to sack Arne Slot, believing he needs to fall on his sword immediately and with the Reds in danger of missing out on a successor if they delay too long – though TEAMtalk can reveal why FSG are happy to wait, for now.

The Reds’ defence of their Premier League crown has not gone to plan, and after their ninth defeat of the season at Wolves on Tuesday, Liverpool are marooned down in sixth place and a huge 19 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Despite spending some £440m (€505m, $600m) on a raft of new players last summer, the Reds have become infinitely worse, increasingly pressure on Slot and leaving some serious question marks over his long-term future at Anfield.

We revealed on Wednesday that, in the wake of that Molineux setback, the club’s overlords, FSG, are still not yet ready to push the button on dismissing Slot, despite their plight being very carefully explained by Virgil van Dijk, who has reminded his teammates of the serious consequences of missing out on the Champions League.

However, some observers have seen enough, and tensions among supporters have reached new heights in the wake of Tuesday’s loss – and several fans are demanding immediate change.

Indeed, controversial pundit Gabby Agbonlahor also thinks enough is enough and believes Liverpool should act quickly to bin off Slot and appoint Xabi Alonso.

When put to him on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “Yeah, I’m in!”

“Because why talk about what the rest of the league’s doing, when you’ve got problems to sort out in your own team, he should be focused on getting Liverpool playing football. And it’s always: ‘Oh, we were unlucky, we’ve done this, done that’.”

In addition to the lack of good results, Agbonlahor picked out four other faults with Slot, and continued: “I’m sorry, he’s just not got the fibre. He’s not got the soul, the family spirit that you need with Liverpool.

“I know it’s a big act to follow in Jurgen Klopp, I totally understand that, but he’s just not grasped the spirit of Liverpool Football Club.”

Slot sack? FSG unlikely to act any time soon

Despite repeated warnings and a growing string of unwelcome defeats, FSG seem unlikely to pull the trigger any time soon.

Of course, the club can still enjoy a successful end to the season and victory over the same opponent, Wolves, on Friday night in the FA Cup can move the Reds into the last eight draw. They will also hope to go deep in the Champions League, though recent form would suggest they are not among the favourites right now.

And a top-five finish – with England due to gain an extra place once again owing to their strong UEFA coefficient points ranking – will also bring Champions League football back to Anfield for another season.

As such, it would seem FSG appear unwilling to sack Slot in the here and now, and still hope the 47-year-old can turn this season around.

On Slot’s future, our correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed on Wednesday: “Arne Slot is feeling the pressure. He knows he needs Champions League football. But Liverpool don’t want to sack him, whether they have little choice but to do so is another matter…”

