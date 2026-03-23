Liverpool have ‘asked’ Xabi Alonso to cut short his break from football to replace under-pressure manager Arne Slot, while there are ‘mixed’ feelings over appointing club legend Steven Gerrard, a report claims.

The Reds suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday and, as a result, have dropped to fifth in the table, leaving qualification to next year’s Champions League at risk.

Pressure has been building on Slot for months due to Liverpool’s dip in form after winning the Premier League title last term, and Alonso has long been earmarked as a potential replacement.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier this month that former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso is the ‘only name’ Liverpool want as Slot’s successor.

According to an X account that claims to be made up of ‘five elite reporters’, with 708,000 followers, Liverpool want Alonso to take over this season.

“Exclusive. We understand that Liverpool’s owners and football operations team will meet on Tuesday to discuss the crisis at the club,” the account wrote, as cited by Football365. “Liverpool will ask Xabi Alonso once again whether he is willing to cut short his break from football to manage the club and replace Arne Slot.

“There are mixed views on bringing Steven Gerrard in as temporary manager until the summer, and it will require convincing certain officials at the club.”

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Liverpool reluctant to make a change – for now

While Slot has come in for serious criticism and Liverpool are certainly admirers of Alonso, it is our understanding that a change in the dugout is actually unlikely before the season’s end.

Sources have indicated that Slot’s position will be reviewed following the conclusion of the campaign, rather than sooner, unless something seismic happens in the coming weeks.

Senior figures at Liverpool FC have privately acknowledged concerns about several aspects of the season, both on and off the pitch, even though the club’s current stance is that they do not intend to dismiss the manager at this moment in time and while their season is about to enter a critical phase.

But we understand that the dramatic drop-off from last season’s title triumph has seriously alarmed owners, FSG.

Having been expected to be genuine contenders for the Premier League crown once again, the Merseyside club now find themselves battling simply to secure a top-five finish – which should be enough for entry to next term’s Champions League.

They still have this year’s Champions League title to fight for, while they remain in the FA Cup, too.

The remainder of the season will be crucial in determining Slot’s future. His sacking remains unlikely for now, contrary to the aforementioned report, but Alonso is certainly on the Reds’ radar for next term.

Latest Liverpool news: Alonso alternative / Real Madrid star wanted

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Liverpool are also admirers of German manager Sebastian Hoeness, viewing him as a plan B option to Alonso.

The Stuttgart boss is said to have been shortlisted by the Reds and it is ‘not just them’ who are interested in him, so they may face competition for his signature.

In other news, Liverpool are ready to compete with Manchester United for the signature of Eduardo Camavinga, who could reportedly be available for just £43m this summer.

Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the French midfielder and the two Premier League rivals are among his concrete suitors.

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