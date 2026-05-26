Liverpool told to sack Arne Slot and ‘break bank’ for world’s best as enquiry made

Speculation still surrounds the future of Arne Slot at Liverpool

A former Liverpool star has urged the Reds to make a move for Luis Enrique if Arne Slot is sacked, while Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have internally discussed a second manager.

Liverpool’s 1-1 home draw with Brentford on the final day saw them finish fifth in the Premier League on 60 points. They have qualified for next season’s Champions League, but only because other teams around them faltered.

Liverpool’s title defence was so bad that they conceded 52 goals in the Premier League alone, which is their worst-ever tally in the competition.

They were also beaten 19 times across all competitions, their joint-worst total this century.

Liverpool supporters are widely known to be patient compared to other fanbases, but they booed Slot and the team numerous times this season.

The Dutchman steered Liverpool to the Premier League title during his first campaign at Anfield, though huge sets of supporters want him gone as they are seriously concerned about the rapid decline.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy discussed Slot getting sacked next season and named Paris Saint-Germain boss Enrique as a dream replacement.

“If Slot doesn’t start well, it [pressure] is going to start again,” he said.

“I don’t think he’s got a big say in the players [recruitment], by the way. But I think he’s going to have some sort of say in the players that come in.

“But if he starts badly and they’re sitting in fifth, sixth after eight games, it’s done.”

When asked if he would have opened talks with Xabi Alonso, who recently agreed to join Chelsea, Murphy replied: “I would try and break the bank and do anything I can to get Luis Enrique.”

Murphy explained: “Well, if Enrique wins the Champions League again, what more can he do?

“He must be bored there, playing in a Mickey Mouse league where he wins every week. All he’s looking forward to is the Champions League.

“He must want more challenge, surely?

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Liverpool must ‘go and get the best’ – Murphy

“If you watch PSG as a Liverpool fan, you’re thinking, ‘that’s how I want us to play’. A bit like Jurgen Klopp’s team, aren’t they, PSG?

“And if you’re one of the biggest clubs in the world, go and get the best.”

Enrique is up there with Pep Guardiola as arguably the best manager in the world, having guided PSG to the quadruple last season and their first-ever Champions League triumph.

They won Ligue 1 again this term and have also set up a Champions League final against Arsenal to defend their crown.

The bookies recently placed Enrique as the favourite to replace Slot at Liverpool, though it will be very hard to prise him away from PSG.

Reports in the French media claimed last week that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has opened ‘secret talks’ with Andoni Iraola, whom he appointed at Bournemouth.

We understand Liverpool have internally discussed a move for Iraola and have spoken with his camp. The 43-year-old is an attractive option as he has decided to leave Bournemouth when his contract expires on June 30.

However, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, stated on Monday that Liverpool plan to stick with Slot this summer rather than usher in a new era.

The fact Liverpool have made next season’s Champions League has seen Slot do just enough to warrant another year in charge.