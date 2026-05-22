Slot fires back at Salah’s ‘heavy metal’ dig as Liverpool icon ‘greenlights’ next move

Arne Slot has responded after Mohamed Salah criticised Liverpool for moving away from their ‘heavy metal’ style under the Dutchman.

After Liverpool were beaten 4-2 by Aston Villa on Friday – their 12th Premier League defeat of the season – Salah took to social media to drop a parting grenade. The forward complained about his side ‘crumbling to yet another defeat’ and said ‘everyone that joins this club should adapt’ to the ‘heavy metal’ style introduced by Slot’s predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

Ahead of Liverpool’s final game of the season against Brentford on Sunday, all eyes were on Slot’s press conference, and how he would respond to Salah’s barb.

The coach generally tried to keep cool, making sure not to make it a back-and-forth. However, when asked if Salah’s comments undermine his playing style, Slot hit back by saying (via Liverpoolfc.com): “You are doing a lot of assumptions. First of all, you say that he wants to play that style and then say that it’s not my style. I think Mo was really happy with the style we played last season, and our fans as well, because it led to us winning the league.

“And I’ve just said that football has changed, football has evolved, but we both, again, want what’s best for Liverpool and that’s for us to compete for trophies, which we haven’t done this season and which we’ve done last season.

“He and the team – and I was included in that – brought the league title back after five years, and we would like to challenge for that again next season and continue to evolve the team. So, that is my take on it.”

Slot added: “No, I don’t think it’s that important what I feel about it. What is important is that we qualify for the Champions League [on] Sunday and I prepare Mo and all of the rest in the best possible way and the whole team to be ready for the game on Sunday. That is what matters.

“I was very disappointed after our loss against [Aston] Villa because a win would have given us qualification for the Champions League. And now there’s one game to go, which is a vital one for us as a club.”

Slot admitted he ‘doesn’t know’ if Salah’s post has had an impact on the group, but he insists the team ‘trained really well this week’.

When asked if the Egyptian will be selected against Brentford, Slot replied: “I never say anything about team selection, so it would be a surprise to you if I did that right now, I think.”

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Mo Salah leaves Liverpool with a bang

Amid accusations about Liverpool’s dreary tactics, Slot repeatedly said that ‘football has evolved’, adding that the Reds must initiate ‘our own brand of football’ to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City next season.

Salah has already announced he will end his outstanding nine-year spell with Liverpool this summer after falling out with Slot, and amid concerns over his potential decline.

CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that Salah would rather continue playing at the ‘highest level’ than swiftly move to Saudi Arabia, with a switch to Turkish giants Fenerbahce on the cards.

The goalscorer has given a transfer to Fenerbahce his ‘green light’ and has already laid out his financial terms after an ‘informal offer’ arrived.

There have also been sensational claims Salah could perform a huge U-turn and actually see out the final year of his Liverpool contract.

Salah could be followed out of Anfield by several team-mates this summer. We understand one such player is ready to snub Aston Villa for a big Serie A move.

With regards to Slot’s own future, there are growing claims he will be replaced by Andoni Iraola, and Fabrizio Romano has responded.