Arne Slot ‘robs’ Liverpool as pundits bemoan two errors that ‘can’t happen’

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is still facing uncertainty over his job

Arne Slot ‘robbed’ Liverpool with his decision to substitute Rio Ngumoha against Chelsea, according to Ally McCoist, with pundits also outlining two unacceptable mistakes.

Ryan Gravenberch fired Liverpool into the lead in just the sixth minute when he turned well from Ngumoha’s pass before smashing into the top corner with a powerful right-footed strike. However, Chelsea drew level in the 35th minute, with an Enzo Fernandez free-kick finding its way into the net via the far post after Wesley Fofana’s movement caused Liverpool problems.

Both sides had goals ruled out in the second half, while Dominik Szoboszlai saw a venomous low drive cannon back off the post.

Virgil van Dijk also headed onto the crossbar as Liverpool pushed for a winner, but it ended 1-1 as the Reds endured another disappointing day.

Slot sparked huge boos from the Anfield crowd in the 66th minute when he took off Liverpool brightspark Ngumoha and brought on striker Alexander Isak.

At full time, TNT Sports co-commentator McCoist questioned that decision, saying Ngumoha’s early exit ‘robbed them of any width on the left-hand side’.

During the match, McCoist had been left stunned by how often Fernandez and Marc Cucurella managed to get in between Ibrahima Konate and makeshift right-back Curtis Jones, with Liverpool leaving huge spaces in defence.

After Fernandez breezed past Jones and had a left-footed effort saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili, McCoist said: “That cannot happen. How many times are they gonna let Chelsea in on that side.”

McCoist questioned why Slot started with Jones at right-back rather than Jeremie Frimpong, who has far more experience in the position.

Analysing Fernandez’s goal, which Fofana came extremely close to connecting with, fellow pundit Peter Crouch said: “Fofana bullies [Cody] Gakpo out the way. That can’t happen.”

McCoist went on to add that Liverpool ‘lacked any threat’, causing yet another headache for under-pressure boss Slot.

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Liverpool ‘didn’t have a threat’ – McCoist

“Liverpool came out the traps exceptionally well. [They] deservedly took the lead with a wonderful goal,” he said.

“Then for the last 20-25 minutes of the first half Chelsea really dominated, particularly down that left-hand side. Cucurella got in between Jones and Konate.

“Second half, Liverpool were the better team. But what would be concerning from Liverpool’s point of view, I thought they lacked any threat.

“Obviously they had a goal disallowed, hit the woodwork a couple of times, but they didn’t really have a threat.”

Meanwhile, a world-class star is reportedly looking to exit Liverpool by ‘terminating his contract’.

Plus, FSG have been linked with ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’.