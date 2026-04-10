The future of Arne Slot at Liverpool continues to be a subject of intense speculation and two Dutch journalists have launched a scathing attack on the head coach.

The Reds suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night to leave their Champions League hopes extremely slim, and that hasn’t helped Slot’s cause.

We have reported consistently how failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could force the Liverpool hierarchy into sacking Slot.

But for Dutch journalist Rene van der Gijp, the most striking problem for Slot at Liverpool is the way he’s dressing.

He wasn’t pleased with Slot’s appearance for their clash against PSG, saying it’s a sign that he’s ‘completely lost his way’.

“He stood there like a swimming instructor,” Van der Gijp said, as cited by Sport Witness.

“His first match at Feyenoord, he was wearing a T-shirt then too. And at the next press conference I was there and I said: You shouldn’t wear a T-shirt, because the Feyenoord coach standing on the sidelines in a Zeeman shirt just isn’t acceptable.”

“But now he’s wearing that Zeeman shirt again, so the man has completely lost his way.”

Fellow Dutch journo, Valentijn Driessen, has also suggested that Slot has just two games left to save his job.

The Reds face Fulham at home on Saturday, before the second leg against PSG at Anfield on Tuesday next week.

“He has two more matches,” Driessen added.

“He faces Bournemouth now, which he cannot afford to lose. And he has to be eliminated in a reasonable manner against Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have to say, I saw him in that little T-shirt and that is not good. He is the manager of Liverpool.”

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Liverpool continue to back Slot despite pressure – sources

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today that while Liverpool acknowledge results have not been good enough this season, a decision on sacking Slot is unlikely to be made until the summer.

We understand that Slot himself is ‘confident’ that he can turn things around – and that he is the right man to take the Reds forward in the 2026/27 campaign.

In addition, five respected reporters have echoed our reporting, saying that Slot has credit in the bank from leading Liverpool to the Premier League title last term.

Xabi Alonso’s availability to step in as Liverpool’s new manager does cast a shadow, but a Slot sacking before the season’s end is still unlikely.

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