Arne Slot remains confident he will be in charge of Liverpool next season, with sources close to the Dutchman insisting he has not given up on retaining the Anfield job, TEAMtalk understands.

Reports suggesting Liverpool have already decided to move on from Slot have been firmly pushed back by his camp, who maintain that no such call has been made.

As we exclusively revealed earlier this month, owners Fenway Sports Group – alongside their football leadership team of Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes – are planning a full assessment of the club’s campaign in the summer. A final decision on Slot’s future will be taken at that point, not before.

While it has been made clear that FSG would not hesitate to act if they believe a change is necessary, sources stress that no determination has yet been reached.

Liverpool’s title defence has fallen well below expectations, and the club accept the scrutiny that comes with that. The 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first leg hasn’t helped his cause, either. However, internally, there is also recognition that a disappointing season does not automatically signal the end of Slot’s tenure.

TEAMtalk has now spoken to sources close to Slot, who insist he fully expects to remain in charge beyond the current campaign — despite growing noise from sections of the fanbase calling for an immediate change.

Slot himself believes he is the right man to lead Liverpool forward and is keen to oversee what is expected to be another significant summer rebuild, with the club preparing to invest heavily in the squad.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Xabi Alonso stance adds to Arne Slot pressure

One complicating factor for Slot, however, remains the presence of Xabi Alonso.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who is currently a free agent following his departure as Real Madrid manager, continues to cast a long shadow over Slot’s position.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, Alonso is ready to return to management this summer, and his strong connection with Liverpool only intensifies the pressure on the current boss.

For now, though, Slot remains focused and defiant, convinced he will be given the opportunity to turn things around and lead Liverpool into the next phase of their evolution.

Latest Liverpool news: Liverpool want Bundesliga star / Striker battle

Meanwhile, we revealed yesterday how Liverpool have been informed that talented centre-back, Castello Lukeba, will be available for transfer this summer, as he’s leaving RB Leipzig.

Other suitors Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been kept in the loop, with Leipzig willing to sell their star defender for around £55million.

In other news, Liverpool have their eye on another Bundesliga star in the form of Bayer Leverkusen’s 19-year-old striker Christian Kofane.

But again, the Reds face stiff competition, with Arsenal and Manchester City also considering moves for the teenager, who has made a major impression this season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.