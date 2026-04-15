Carragher stunned by disastrous Arne Slot error as new manager bursts into Liverpool frame

Jamie Carragher is far from happy at the way Liverpool's season is unfolding under Arne Slot

Jamie Carragher has criticised Arne Slot for his team selection against Paris Saint-Germain, while Xabi Alonso reportedly faces serious competition to replace the Dutchman at Liverpool.

PSG beat Liverpool 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash last week, with goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia proving the difference. This meant it would be an uphill task to overturn the tie in the second leg at Anfield.

Liverpool performed admirably against the Champions League holders, but a late Ousmane Dembele brace ultimately ended their hopes of a seventh Champions League/European Cup triumph.

VAR left Liverpool feeling aggrieved after overruling a penalty initially awarded to Alexis Mac Allister. There was more misery for Slot as Hugo Ekitike will miss six to nine months after rupturing his Achilles.

Slot surprisingly decided to leave Mohamed Salah out of the starting lineup, selecting Ekitike and Alexander Isak up front.

But Isak managed just five touches before being replaced at half-time as he steps up his return to full fitness.

Salah did come off the bench just 30 minutes in, after Ekitike was stretchered off, though Carragher cannot understand Slot’s decision-making.

“I can’t believe it, that he [Salah] is not playing. I can’t understand why,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“The manager will have his reasons, but Isak is nowhere near fit. Mo Salah didn’t play in the first leg, so he’s not like some of the players who played last week and then played at the weekend in the Premier League.

“He played in the Premier League, he scored a goal, he’s still one of Liverpool, probably Liverpool’s best goalscorer. He’s used to this system; Isak’s never really played it with Ekitike before.

“Now, I don’t think Arne Slot’s the type of manager who would almost be thinking, ‘I remember what you did to me a few months ago when you called me out publicly.’

“Certain managers in the past, I can think of maybe Alex Ferguson… I don’t think Arne Slot would, but is it because he’s already announced he’s leaving? And it’s something like, ‘I’m almost going with the players who are going to be here in the next year.’

“I don’t know, it’s the only thing I can think of, but even that doesn’t make sense, because it’s about the here and now, so I’m flabbergasted Mo Salah’s not playing.”

Alonso is a prime contender to replace Slot at Anfield, should the Liverpool boss get sacked, though Andoni Iraola has also burst into contention.

The Bournemouth manager has announced he will leave the Vitality Stadium when his contract expires this summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Liverpool, Man Utd both admire Andoni Iraola

This has sparked a race for his services that includes Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen and Athletic Club.

It emerged last week that Iraola is the Premier League manager most likely to replace Slot at Liverpool.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes would be key to any move. Hughes appointed Iraola at Bournemouth, and the pair maintain a good relationship.

Despite Iraola and Alonso both being free agents, top Liverpool sources insist FSG will place their trust in Slot next season.

More on Arne Slot…

Arne Slot drops alarming ‘sell to buy’ Liverpool transfer claim as he reveals major summer ‘challenge’

‘No chance’ Liverpool keep Arne Slot as Murphy warns against ‘stupid’ transfer mistake

Arne Slot sack claims ridiculed as Liverpool fans are told to give ‘one of world’s best more credit’