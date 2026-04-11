Andoni Iraola is more likely to get the Liverpool job than one of his Premier League counterparts, according to a report, while Peter Crouch has criticised the tactics of under-fire head coach Arne Slot.

Liverpool go into their Premier League clash with Fulham on a three-game losing run. The 2-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break has been followed up by cup losses to both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

City dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the last eight with a dominant 4-0 win at the Etihad, while PSG took the initiative in their Champions League quarter-final, triumphing 2-0 in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

We confirmed on Friday that Slot is confident he will remain in charge next season, despite sections of the fanbase wanting him to be sacked.

The likes of James Pearce and Fabrizio Romano have also insisted that Slot retains the backing of FSG, even though Liverpool’s campaign has been very disappointing.

Xabi Alonso is the leading contender to replace the 47-year-old either this summer or partway through next season. However, other options are also being considered.

As per The i Paper, Liverpool previously looked into hiring highly rated English coach Eddie Howe following confirmation that Jurgen Klopp would leave at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

But that move is now unlikely. The report reads: ‘Eddie Howe – whose future is less certain than it was at the start of the year – was considered for the job when Jurgen Klopp’s departure was signposted two years ago, but bridges have been burned on that score by the elongated and damaging pursuit of Alexander Isak 12 months ago.’

We confirmed on April 1 that Howe is fighting for his future at St James’ Park, as Newcastle are refusing to guarantee that he will remain in charge next season.

Instead of moving for Howe, Liverpool are more likely to pursue Bournemouth tactician Andoni Iraola.

The report added: ‘The availability of Xabi Alonso, while not necessarily a good stylistic fit for the squad he would inherit, complicates matters, but The i Paper understands there is also enthusiasm in some quarters of the Liverpool brains trust about the work of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who is set to be a free agent in the summer.’

Bournemouth are trying hard to tie Iraola down to fresh terms, but he is weighing up his future amid interest from several big clubs.

It emerged earlier this week that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes may contact Iraola. Hughes appointed the Spaniard at Bournemouth and remains a big admirer of his work.

Slot tactics make Liverpool ‘so poor’

When asked about Slot trialling a back five against PSG, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch replied: “You can’t say he got it right.

“He’s got to say he got it wrong because it was so poor. I don’t think they had a shot on target in the end.

“I don’t think they’re playing with any urgency or fluency and it’s been going on for a little bit too long now, and it’s something that needs to be addressed. It could have been so much worse [than 2-0].”

Crouch continued: “Those last two games against Manchester City and Paris, Liverpool are just miles off those two teams at the minute.

“Some of the players here just haven’t been up to it and the tactics have definitely rubbed the fans up the wrong way, I know that much.”

Returning to Alonso, we can confirm that the 44-year-old is poised to return to the dugout this summer, and that there is mutual interest with Liverpool.

Alonso’s appointment would immediately get the fans back on board, as he had a glittering spell with the club as a player.

But some Liverpool chiefs are worried about Alonso’s desire to utilise a back three.

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