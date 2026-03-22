Liverpool hunt ‘unbelievable’ Xabi Alonso alternative as ‘cooked’ Arne Slot faces sack

Arne Slot could soon be sacked by Liverpool

A second source has confirmed Liverpool are interested in thriving German manager Sebastian Hoeness, while a former Reds star has given Arne Slot his marching orders.

Liverpool rescued their Champions League campaign on Wednesday with an impressive 4-0 win over Galatasaray, only to hit a new low in the Premier League on Saturday. Slot’s side were beaten 2-1 at Brighton, with Danny Welbeck hitting a brace.

The damaging result left Liverpool in fifth, only one point ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea. Liverpool are at serious risk of missing out on Champions League qualification for next season, with Brentford and Everton now just three points behind them.

The defeat has also ramped up pressure on Slot, who could be sacked if Liverpool fail to finish in the top five.

Anfield Index claimed earlier this week that Stuttgart boss Hoeness is on Liverpool’s radar as a potential replacement for Slot.

Such interest has now been confirmed by Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

While Hoeness is on Liverpool’s shortlist, their former midfielder Xabi Alonso is the current frontrunner.

“Sebastian Hoeness is very highly regarded, (and has) done an unbelievable job with Stuttgart, really,” O’Rourke said.

“He’s under contract until 2028. I’m sure Stuttgart do not want to lose him, but they’ll be well aware that it won’t just be the likes of Liverpool who’d be interested in Hoeness.

“I think there will be a number of clubs across Europe who will be looking at him because of what he has done so far in his career. He’s helped to develop a number of top young players there as well.

“He’s a top young manager. I don’t think he’d be top of Liverpool’s list right now. It does seem that if Slot were to go, Xabi Alonso would be the obvious fit.

“But if Hoeness continues doing good things like he’s doing at Stuttgart, it’ll only be a matter of time before some of Europe’s top clubs are ready to take him.”

Providing his immediate reaction to the Brighton loss, ex-Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant wrote on social media: ‘Liverpool got out ran again today, and Brighton had a 40 year old [James Milner] playing in midfield.

‘We are cooked, Champions League football next season? No chance.

‘Thank you Mr Slot for the Premier League title and your service but I wish you all the best next season on your future endeavours.’

Returning to Hoeness, there are clear similarities between the 43-year-old and legendary former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Hoeness tends to use a 4-2-3-1 formation that includes quick build-up play and intense counter-pressing.

Hoeness has done a remarkable job at Stuttgart, helping them go from mid-table mediocrity to genuine top-five contenders. Not only has the tactician helped Stuttgart take huge steps in the Bundesliga, he also steered them to the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) last season.

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Title defence has been ‘miserable’ – Pennant

Pennant has openly criticised Slot on numerous occasions. Earlier on Sunday, he was quoted as saying: “There’s massive pressure. Liverpool don’t boo after games. Or they do it very, very, very, rarely.

“You know, if you put in a good performance and lose, they will clap you off. But the boos are just getting louder and louder.

“I think it is a miserable defence of the title. As current Premier League champions, it is abysmal. And the players and the manager and the fans can’t deny that.

“If Slot doesn’t get Champions League football via the league, I don’t think they’ll win the Champions League. But if he doesn’t get Champions League football next season, I think Liverpool will probably get rid of him.”

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