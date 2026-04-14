‘No chance’ Liverpool keep Arne Slot as Murphy warns against ‘stupid’ transfer mistake

A former Liverpool star thinks Arne Slot will get sacked at the end of the season as the team’s form ‘isn’t acceptable’, while a report has revealed what elite clubs think about Real Madrid’s brutal sacking of Xabi Alonso.

Slot’s position as Liverpool head coach has been questioned following a run of three defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The Reds eased the pressure on Slot slightly by beating Fulham 2-0 at home on Saturday, but large sections of the fanbase are still unhappy.

They were expecting Liverpool to defend their Premier League title, especially after over £440million of spending last summer, but Slot’s men are way behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

David Ornstein insisted on Monday that Liverpool will ‘stick with’ Slot over the summer and trust him to turn their fortunes around.

But during an appearance on talkSPORT, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy tipped the Dutchman to be fired.

When asked if he feels Slot’s time at Anfield is coming to an end, Murphy replied: “Yeah, I do. There are mitigating circumstances, but when the majority of Liverpool fans are on the same page, it is very difficult to come back from.

“I do feel for him because normally when you win a league, even if you have a bad season after, you get to go again, but it is the level of performance that’s really disgruntling the fans.”

Murphy was then asked if Liverpool could back Slot with more big spending this summer.

“No chance,” the pundit responded. “The hierarchy aren’t daft. They’re not stupid.

“Finishing fifth for Liverpool isn’t acceptable, irrelevant of the mitigating circumstances. They are nowhere near it and will probably only get fifth due to other teams falling below them.”

On the Anfield Index podcast, journalist David Lynch described the performance against Fulham as simply ‘competent’.

“If you would have had four or five more of those performances this season… I don’t think the manager would be under any pressure whatsoever,” he added.

Lynch added that a series of ‘absolutely abysmal performances’ this term could get Slot sacked.

“All you want to see over the remainder of the season is competent performances,” he said.

Liverpool hero Alonso is the favourite to replace Slot, should FSG opt to go in a new direction this summer.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, elite clubs around Europe were left stunned by Madrid’s decision to fire Alonso in January.

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Liverpool to capitalise on Real Madrid mistake

Alonso is viewed as one of the best young coaches in the world, yet Madrid’s lack of patience meant his project ended after less than a season.

The report claims Alonso will be ‘rubbing his hands together’ as Madrid’s season has collapsed under his replacement, Alvaro Arbeloa.

Both fans and the Madrid hierarchy are coming to terms with the fact that ‘the problem wasn’t just Alonso’ and was actually ‘much more than that’.

The decision looks set to haunt Los Blancos as Alonso is poised to steer a different Champions League club to success, with Liverpool his most likely destination.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Spaniard is ready to return to management this summer amid mutual interest with Liverpool.

More on Arne Slot…

Slot has been defended by one of his allies, as Liverpool fans have been urged to give ‘one of the world’s best more credit’.

Despite Murphy’s recommendation, Liverpool have been tipped to back Slot with four summer additions.

FSG’s prospective move for a Premier League boss is in tatters due to ‘burnt bridges’.

Plus, Dutch journalists have called Slot a ‘swimming instructor’ amid scathing criticism.