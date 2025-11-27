Liverpool’s hierarchy is refusing to panic over Arne Slot’s position despite a damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk on Wednesday and ahead of that damning loss, a senior Anfield figure gave a candid assessment of the growing noise surrounding the Dutch head coach: “Is he in danger? Yeah and no – he’s under pressure, but it’s not as black and white as some say.”

He continued: “The club acknowledges a difficult period is underway. We’re going through a hard time. The tragic death of Diogo Jota has, of course, had a serious impact inside the club, and everyone knew there would be a downturn at some point after Jurgen Klopp.

“We’re entering a new cycle – new head coach, new staff, younger squad profile. That was always part of the plan.”

While the long-term vision remains unchanged, Wednesday’s thrashing at home has rattled the club. The result has intensified scrutiny on Slot, with the upcoming Premier League fixture against West Ham United now looming as a pivotal moment.

Insiders stress that victory against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is almost non-negotiable.

Liverpool are expected to win their next three matches – West Ham (A), Sunderland (H) and Leeds United (A) – and any slip-ups could rapidly escalate the pressure on the former Feyenoord boss.

Behind the scenes, contingency planning is understood to be in its infancy. TEAMtalk understands that Ange Postecoglou, recently sacked by Nottingham Forest after a turbulent spell, remains highly regarded by Liverpool’s decision-makers.

Senior figures at Anfield have long admired the Australian’s attacking philosophy and personality, believing he would suit the club’s identity despite his struggles at the City Ground – a role many felt was an ill-fit from the outset.

Postecoglou’s availability has not diminished Liverpool’s long-standing interest, although sources are quick to stress no formal approach has been made and the club’s public position continues to back Slot.

For now, the message from the top is measured patience. But after the heaviest European defeat in over a decade, the margin for error has shrunk dramatically.

A positive result at the London Stadium this weekend is now critical if the temperature around Slot is to cool any time soon.

