Liverpool chose a timely manner to put in arguably their best display of the season as they put Galatasaray to the sword to comprehensively reach the Champions League quarter-finals, with Arne Slot reminding the world what his side are capable of and having seen the odds on losing his job lengthen as a result.

The Reds boss has been under intense pressure that has seen Liverpool badly surrender the Premier League title they won at such a canter last season. With results on the downturn and performances patchy at best, Slot has found himself in grave danger of the sack on several occasions through the season.

But while TEAMtalk has insisted all along that nothing would be decided until the season ends – and despite the fact that his most likely successor Xabi Alonso has confirmed he would be willing to take on the job – Slot is arguably under judgement between now and the summer.

To that end, the Reds can still save his skin by at the very least qualifying once again for the Champions League and, better yet, winning a trophy.

And while they face two tough quarter-finals in the FA Cup, away to Manchester City, and in the Champions League, against reigning champions and last season’s conquerors, PSG, Slot has at least seen the chances of his dismissal easing off the back of Wednesday night’s thumping win.

Going into the game, Slot was as short as even money second favourite to become the next Premier League boss to lose his game; off the back of that 4-0 thumping of the Turkish champions, courtesy of goals from the inevitable Dominik Szoboszlai, together with Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah, those odds have now fallen to 3/1 third favourite (behind Oliver Glasner and Scott Parker).

On the night, Liverpool were back to their free-flowing best, were clinical in front of goal (Salah’s penalty miss aside) and showed their opponents little mercy when having to defend their own goal to serve as a timely reminder as to what they are capable of.

Now Slot has explained why PSG will not exactly be relishing a clash against his side as they go head-to-head for a semi-final place…

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Arne Slot sends warning to PSG

Both legs of last season’s last-16 tie ended 1-0, with PSG ultimately prevailing on penalties. And while Slot admits Luis Enrique’s side have not dropped their standards since, he reckons the reigning champions will expect another intense battle against his team.

“We were completely outplayed away from home last season and then lost on penalties,” Slot told TNT Sports when asked about the prospect of playing PSG.

“To be fair, they haven’t dropped their standards. It was hardly possible for them to improve, but they’ve been very impressive until now.

“I don’t think they will be that happy to play for us after seeing our performance tonight, and last season we were the only team that took them to extra-time and penalties.”

Asked what he liked about his side’s performance against Galatasaray, Slot responded: “I liked the way we played, and I liked the way we pressed.

“Also, the reaction from the fans when Galatasaray were trying to do what I expected them to, being on the floor and trying to kill the momentum.

“The only complaint is throughout the whole season we’ve had so many chances where we’ve not scored, that’s the only thing.

“The positive thing is we’ve had good halves and then spells of 10 minutes, where we’ve usually given a moment for the other team to score. But today nothing dropped, I don’t think they had a chance. We kept on creating and creating.

“It’s pleasing to keep a clean sheet. We’ve not conceded many chances, but we concede goals.

“But tonight we didn’t even concede a chance.”

Slot could stay, journalists claim, as Real Madrid star is heavily linked

Meanwhile, two Grade A journalists have confirmed that Alonso will be a ‘serious contender’ for the Liverpool job if the club’s overlords, FSG, decide to sack Slot, though a decision to end the Dutchman’s spell remains far from certain after they presented compelling arguments as to why he could remain beyond this season.

Were Alonso to take the job, a report has suggested that he has already told the Liverpool board of the three ambitious transfer targets he would like to sign, with a world-class defender, an elite Premier League midfielder and a top-class winger all apparently on his radar.

In exclusive news from our sources, we can reveal that the Reds are among a group of four sides who have listed an exciting new Premier League January signing as a future capture of their own, though the club in question are protected by a huge €100m exit clause.

Elsewhere, we can also reveal that intermediaries acting on behalf of a classy 23-year-old Real Madrid star have begun briefing clubs that he will be available for transfer this summer, with Liverpool understood to be currently leading the chase.

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