Liverpoool manager Arne Slot remains under serious pressure of the sack at Anfield

A former Liverpool star has revealed the ‘recipe for disaster’ that will likely see Arne Slot sacked at the end of the season after the club’s ‘abysmal’ Premier League title defence.

The Anfield outfit are currently battling for a top-five finish that will likely secure Champions League football again next season, although they do have that secondary route of actually winning the competition this season and getting back in as holders.

Unfortunately for Liverpool they will face a PSG side who destroyed Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 and, on current form, the reigning European champions are firm favourites to progress.

Despite an uplifting result and performance against Galatasaray in midweek, the pressure is now back on Slot after the league loss at Brighton on Saturday that leaves the Reds sitting in fifth spot, just a point ahead of Chelsea and only three ahead of Brentford and Everton.

Their decline has been highlighted even more by the whopping 21 points that separates Liverpool from leaders Arsenal with seven games still to play, and former Reds star Jermaine Pennant believes that the boos that rang out after the 1-1 draw against relegation strugglers Tottenham last weekend are what could ultimately end up sealing Slot’s fate.

Pennant, who made 81 appearances during his three years on Merseyside, told SunSport via BetFIRST: “There’s massive pressure. Liverpool don’t boo after games. Or they do it very, very, very, rarely.

“You know, if you put in a good performance and lose, they will clap you off. But the boos are just getting louder and louder.

“I think it is a miserable defence of the title. As current Premier League champions, it is abysmal. And the players and the manager and the fans can’t deny that.

“If Slot doesn’t get Champions League football via the league, I don’t think they’ll win the Champions League. But if he doesn’t get Champions League football next season, I think Liverpool will probably get rid of him.”

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Not just Arne Slot to blame for Liverpool demise

Liverpool finished 10 points clear of Arsenal in last season’s Premier League title race, but they have been nowhere near the Gunners’ level this year.

And Pennant thinks the blame lies with everyone at the club – not just Slot, as he added: “I don’t think there’s just one person to blame for it.

“Ultimately, the manager, the buck falls with him. He selects the players. He has to motivate the players. He chooses the tactics. He chooses the style of play.

“But on the flip side of that, the players have got to go out there and take accountability as well.

“Arne Slot is not kicking the ball. Arne Slot is not defending. Arne Slot is not running around. So I think they’re both to blame.

“The players have got to take responsibility, and the manager as well. Maybe for certain selections or style of play.

“Then the players have got to run around for the badge. They’ve got to run harder than the opposition. They’ve got to win the duels.

“If they’re both not doing that, then ultimately that’s a recipe for disaster. And the proof is in the pudding of where Liverpool are right now because of it.”

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