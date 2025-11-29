Liverpool are eager to appoint Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique if they sack Arne Slot, according to reports, while the potential cost of axing the Dutchman has also emerged.

Slot is under growing pressure to turn results around at Liverpool after a run of nine defeats in 12 matches. It is their worst run since the 1953-1954 campaign.

Not only are Liverpool losing games, they are conceding a huge amount of goals. They have shipped three goals or more in each of their last three matches, the first time this has happened since September 1992.

The Reds appeared to be getting their act together in early November, beating Aston Villa and Real Madrid. But awful defeats to Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and PSV have followed.

The way Liverpool capitulated in the second half against PSV, conceding three times in 36 minutes, was particularly damning.

While Slot still has the support of the Liverpool board, after guiding the club to the Premier League title last season, Anfield chiefs are starting to look at potential replacements in case he cannot turn the situation around.

According to the Daily Mirror and The Sun, Enrique is Liverpool’s ‘long-term target’ following the initial appointment of a short-term solution.

Incredibly, it has been suggested club legend Jurgen Klopp could return on an interim basis.

German outlet Bild claimed on Friday that Klopp is ‘hovering over Anfield like a UFO.’

The Mirror call Enrique Liverpool’s ‘No 1 target’ to lead them back to glory in future seasons after Klopp potentially steadies the ship.

DIVE DEEPER 🔴 Arne Slot set ‘non-negotiable’ target to avoid Liverpool sack with FSG ‘rattled’ by PSV loss – Sources

Luis Enrique open to Premier League switch

Their report includes quotes from Enrique in 2023, when he said: “I follow above all the Premier [League] because I would like to go to England to work.”

Liverpool officials have been hugely impressed by what the Spaniard has achieved at PSG, helping them move away from superstar signings and build one of the best all-round teams in the world.

That work culminated in PSG finally ending their wait for Champions League glory last season, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. Remarkably, the Parisians completed an historic quadruple, lifting the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions in addition to the UCL.

Enrique appears to be very happy at the Parc des Princes, so it will be extremely tough to bring him to Merseyside. Plus, sacking Slot and hiring Enrique would be very costly.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf report that Slot will be due €11million (£10m / $13m) in compensation if he is sacked by Liverpool.

Liverpool have also been linked with top managers such as Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Sebastian Hoeness amid their struggles.

A top Anfield source told us on Wednesday that ‘there is more leeway than people outside think’.

They added that Fenway Sports Group ‘see this as year zero of a multi-year project’.

Liverpool expect Slot to ride out the storm, but the club will continue to be linked with the best coaches around until he gets them back to winning ways.

Arne Slot sack: ‘Huge threat’; advice on superstar

Liverpool reporter David Lynch said on Thursday that Slot is under ‘huge threat’, and that it ‘feels like we’re reaching the end point now’.

Plus, a journalist has sent Slot advice on how he can make Liverpool successful again and keep his job.

The 47-year-old has been urged to boldly drop one of Liverpool’s best-ever players in an attempt to reignite the team’s form.