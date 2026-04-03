Arne Slot tells friends his Liverpool future amid Virgil van Dijk ‘row’

A report has revealed what Arne Slot has been telling his friends about his Liverpool future, while a Dutch pundit has started a ‘row’ with the English media over Virgil van Dijk’s form.

There has been plenty of speculation about Slot potentially getting sacked this summer, with Liverpool failing to even get close to defending their Premier League crown. Liverpool sit fifth and are in an increasingly tense battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, while fans have been left bored by their dull performances.

The fact Xabi Alonso is a free agent has increased the pressure on Slot to turn things around.

According to The Times‘ trusted Liverpool reporter, Paul Joyce, the Dutchman insists he will get Liverpool back where they belong next term.

‘Slot is not known to doubt himself, and he has told friends that he will turn it round,’ Joyce revealed.

‘He continues to be hands-on on the training pitch, along with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff, and will have spent time poring obsessively over every perceived mistake.’

This suggests Slot is confident he will remain in charge next season.

Joyce also revealed that Liverpool have doubts over Alonso’s suitability, despite his strong connection with the fanbase.

Liverpool are unsure whether Alonso’s desire to utilise a back three would suit the team.

While captain Van Dijk is not as dominant as he once was, the defender remains one of Liverpool’s best and most important players.

Dutch analyst Hans Kraay Jr has hit out at English pundits for hailing Van Dijk at the start of the campaign, before blasting him when things started to go sour for Liverpool.

“In England, the analysts, columnists, and the self-proclaimed know-it-alls have completely lost their minds,” Kraay Jr told Voetbal International (via the Daily Star).

“After four league matches this season, Van Dijk was dubbed the very best central defender ever in the Premier League.

“Four games later, and two Arne Slot defeats further along, it was more or less over for Virgil. In short: Virgil van Dijk’s career was almost over.”

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Liverpool weighing up Arne Slot, Xabi Alonso

Returning to the managerial saga, there have been conflicting reports over Liverpool replacing Slot with Alonso.

David Ornstein has stated that the Reds will stick with Slot as he has credit in the bank from the title triumph.

German newspaper Bild, though, claim Alonso is in talks with Anfield chiefs as Slot is set to be sacked.

We revealed on March 24 that Alonso is ready to return to management this summer following his departure from Real Madrid in January.

Should Liverpool snub the opportunity to reunite with their former midfielder, then they have been warned he might join Manchester City or Chelsea instead.

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