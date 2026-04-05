Arne Slot sack being ‘reviewed’ by FSG as Liverpool prepare stunning £60m bid for USA international

Pressure on Liverpool manager Arne Slot is at an all-time high as club owners, Fenway Sports Group, bring forward a ‘review’ of his future, while a bid is reportedly in the works for a talented Bundesliga midfielder.

The Reds have endured a largely disappointing season, failing to defend their Premier League title, and missed out on another trophy by being thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The future of Slot hangs in the balance, but the Reds are still preparing for the summer transfer window behind the scenes, and have reportedly set their sights on a United States international.

Arne Slot ‘review’ underway

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, shared in an exclusive update earlier today that Liverpool will not hesitate to part company with Slot should they decide a change is required.

Sources indicate that FSG – with the football department led by Michael Edwards – have made clear their dissatisfaction with how the campaign has unfolded.

The FA Cup defeat to Man City has ‘intensified the scrutiny’, and we have also consistently reported that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could make Slot’s position untenable.

Now, Bailey reports that while a full end-of-season review was always planned, sources say the process is already well underway, with Edwards in constant dialogue with sporting director Richard Hughes over the club’s direction.

Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate to replace Slot if the Dutchman is sacked, and some supporters could be heard chanting his name following the Man City loss.

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Liverpool plotting move for USMNT midfielder

Meanwhile, a report from Sportsboom has claimed that Liverpool have identified Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Malick Tillman as a target for the summer.

The 23-year-old, who represents the United States men’s national team at international level, has enjoyed an excellent season for Leverkusen, with eight goals in 35 appearances across all competitions so far.

Tillman, who can play as an attacking midfielder, or in a box-to-box role or as a winger, looks set to have a starring role with the United States at the World Cup this year.

He recently signed a new long-term contract with Leverkusen until 2030, but according to the report, that hasn’t deterred Liverpool.

It’s claimed that the Reds are ‘ready to test Leverkusen’s resolve with a blockbuster offer in the region of £60million, double the £30million figure that had previously been mooted.’

Leverkusen have a fight on their hands to retain Tillman, along with Arsenal target Christian Kofane.

Arne Slot blamed for Mo Salah exit

In other news, Mo Salah’s former Egypt teammate and close friend, Mohamed Aboutrika, has said that Slot is a big part of the reason Salah has decided to leave Liverpool at the season’s end.

“One of the reasons behind Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool is the presence of Arne Slot, because we’ve seen issues in the recent period… You, Slot, pushed the man away.

“Salah only had a two-year contract with Liverpool… Salah wants to work with peace of mind and enjoy the next phase of his career. Salah doesn’t need any validation from Slot or anyone else.”

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