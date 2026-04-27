Liverpool manager Arne Slot sees his job under threat after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

The possibility of Liverpool sacking Arne Slot has thundered back onto the agenda, and an outspoken pundit claims the Dutchman will lose his job this summer owing to one major issue between FSG and the Reds manager.

Liverpool have endured a hugely disappointing season that has seen them meekly surrender their crown as Premier League champions, while also failing to progress past the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, or the quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Having splashed out a record £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players last summer, the 2025/26 season has not been good enough at Anfield.

In the midst of a bleak autumnal run that set the tone for the season and saw the Reds lose nine of 12 games across all competitions, Slot was reportedly just one week away from losing his job.

And while the Dutchman survived, questions about his future have lingered ever since.

As TEAMtalk has explained, Liverpool’s overlords, Fenway Sports Group, plan to review Slot’s position in the summer, though our correspondent Graeme Bailey led the way by revealing that the 47-year-old is expected to stay in situ.

Furthermore, a confident Slot is already planning for Liverpool’s summer transfer business and what he hopes will be a return to Premier League title contention next season.

However, pundit Craig Burley has heard that Slot will be sacked after all and claims that the Dutchman is safe in his job is all smoke and mirrors over what is really about to happen.

“I don’t think they’ll run with him next year, I don’t,” Burley said on ESPN.

“I think there are too many questions from up above about spending money again and letting him [spend it].”

And just as Burley was questioning the prospects of Slot keeping his job, well-connected reporter Fabrizio Romano was providing a big update on Xabi Alonso’s chances of replacing him in the Anfield dugout…

READ MORE: McCoist shares big Arne Slot sack update as elite former Liverpool striker is tipped for the job

Arne Slot sack? Romano provides update on Xabi Alonso links

Indeed, Alonso’s name has persistently been linked with Anfield, and those rumours have grown louder in recent months off the back of Slot’s troubles and with the Spaniard’s availability following his departure as Real Madrid manager.

Indeed, in the words of Bailey, Alonso’s presence has been ‘casting a major shadow over Anfield’, with Slot irked by the spectre of the former Reds icon, who was first identified as a target for FSG once it became apparent that Jurgen Klopp would be stepping down in May 2024.

However, in providing an update on the possibility of Alonso taking the Reds hotseat, Romano is adamant there has been no recent conversations between the parties – backing up what Bailey first told TEAMtalk on 10 April.

“On Xabi Alonso, I know you have many links, many questions. Someone is even saying in Germany it’s already done, and Xabi Alonso is very close to Liverpool, but at the moment I’m not aware about that,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“I’m not aware of Xabi Alonso already in talks with Liverpool. Liverpool have not approached Xabi Alonso so far. Then, if they will do that in June or whenever, I will let you know, but at the moment, I’m not aware of Liverpool making any approaches.

“The last time they had conversations was before Arne Slot got appointed as the new Liverpool coach a few years ago. But in that case, Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen and then prepare his future move to Real Madrid. But that’s it at the moment. Nothing else to say on Xabi Alonso and Liverpool.”

Romano is also adamant that Slot will remain at Anfield over the summer and into next season.

“As I always told you at the end of the season, there will be a season review at Liverpool involving everyone to decide what’s going to happen at the club in the future.

“But at the moment, Arne Slot has always received support from the owners and from the club. So that remains the case. At the moment, Slot is not receiving any message about the possibility of being fired at the end of the season.”

Liverpool, though, will know they could be beaten to Alonso and our reporter, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed the Spaniard is on a six-man wanted list at Chelsea.

In terms of Liverpool’s summer transfer business, Jamie Carragher has told Liverpool how many signings they need to add to their side over the summer, as the legend questioned a few existing Reds men.

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.