Liverpool manager Arne Slot has accepted his side need major improvements amid a strong understanding that he will be given time next season to prove himself to club chiefs, despite this season slipping into an embarrassing 113-year low, and with Jamie Carragher admitting his concern at the direction the club is heading.

The Reds have massively underwhelmed in the 2025/26 campaign, which will be one their fans will be quick to forget. Having splashed out £440m (€505m, $600m) on a series of big-name signings, Liverpool will end the campaign trophyless and still face a battle just to finish inside the top five.

As sources have insisted all along, though, club overlords FSG will likely stand by the manager this summer and will decide against removing him from the role in the belief that this was always a transitional year and that Slot had outperformed himself by leading the Reds towards the title in his maiden campaign.

However, Sunday’s loss at Old Trafford was Liverpool’s 18th in all competitions this season, while also meaning they have taken just two points out of 24 available away to teams in the top half of the Premier League this season.

Furthermore, for the first time since the 1912/13 season – 113 years – Liverpool have lost home and away to both Manchester clubs in a single campaign.

Despite that, Slot is widely expected to stay in situ this summer.

However, the under-fire Dutchman is all too aware that improvements must be made.

“I wouldn’t say concerned is the right word, but I’m completely aware of the fact that we need three points,” Slot said in response to his side’s quest to finish in the top five.

“That’s why I was so annoyed that we didn’t pick them up [against Manchester United]. Although we didn’t deserve to get these points in the first half, that’s completely clear.

“But if you are 2-2 coming back after being 2-0 down, then you should at least go away here with a result, which we didn’t do.

“We knew before the game we had four chances to pick up three points to qualify for the Champions League. Now there are three chances left.”

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Carragher calls for change amid Liverpool fears

Captain Virgil van Dijk also accepts that this season has fallen way below the standards expected.

“It’s been a very disappointing season 0 an unacceptable season for us,” Van Dijk admitted on Sunday following the loss at Old Trafford. “It’s tough, but we shouldn’t feel sorry for ourselves whatsoever.

“We have to turn it around and make sure these things don’t happen. It’s not Liverpool.

“We have three more games now, then the World Cup, and there will be a reset. We have to realise that next season, this season cannot be repeated. It is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Carragher fears what will happen next at Liverpool and suggests a change of manager may not have been a bad thing.

“We’re in a situation now where we look at the teams who are looking for a manager. Real Madrid, Manchester United, we’re not quite sure. Chelsea are looking for a manager,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Those three clubs we just mentioned sacked their managers midway through the season. They ended up with [Alvaro] Arebloa whose never managed before, [Michael] Carrick, who had been at Middlesbrough and young [Liam] Rosenior which it was too big a jump for.

“Maybe those big managers aren’t around at the moment, those figures aren’t available. Xabi Alonso is the one that’s making Liverpool fans thinking ‘we don’t want to miss out on him.’

“Am I worried about where Liverpool are going? Yeah, I am. I said off-air, a big thing will be what they do in midfield.

“If a really technical footballer came in there, that might worry me a little bit. I think Liverpool need a bit more physicality.

“Let’s think in the Premier League. Adam Wharton. Lovely footballer, wand of a left foot. I’d really worry about him running back to my own goal on a counter-attack.

“I think it will be really interesting who Liverpool buy in the summer. What the profile of player will be. Going for just good players hasn’t worked; it’s blown up in their face.”

It’s fair to say a number of players Slot has brought in have not worked out and now one of these is taking desperate measures to ensure he leaves Anfield this summer.

Another star who could leave is Curtis Jones, and we can reveal that a second Premier League side has joined Aston Villa in the battle to land the 25-year-old Scouser.

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