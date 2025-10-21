Liverpool manager Arne Slot will be hoping to avoid a 72-year low when they play Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been told he can do himself a favour by not publicly moaning about rival managers’ tactics and instead focusing on his own failures, amid speculation his job at Anfield is suddenly on the line and amid some serious discontentment among supporters.

The Reds are in the midst of their worst run of form since November 2014 after Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Manchester United ensured Liverpool have done something not seen at Anfield since the Brendan Rodgers era. A fifth successive loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday night would ensure it’s the bleakest run of form seen on the red half of Merseyside in a staggering 72 years.

Slot will be desperate for Liverpool to get back to their winning ways, though simply stopping the rot would be a step in the right direction.

So poor have been their displays, despite their mammoth £440m (€505m, $600m) summer transfer spree, Slot suddenly finds himself under pressure for the first time since taking charge at Anfield.

To that end, two reports have suggested an emergency board meeting has been called on Tuesday to discuss their faltering results and Slot’s immediate future.

While our sources understand FSG will continue to back the Dutchman and are planning for the long-term with the 47-year-old at the helm, there is no doubting that Liverpool will need to improve quickly.

Now, in the wake of Slot’s honest admission about Man Utd’s tactical approach on Sunday that enabled Ruben Amorim’s side to claim a first win at Anfield since January 2016, former Premier League boss Martin O’Neill has warned the Dutchman to focus on his own struggles, as opposed to deflecting attention elsewhere by sending him a brutal ‘that’s your job’ message…

Under-fire Liverpool boss Slot urged to focus on himself

“What I’m a bit disappointed with – well more than a bit – is the comments that Slot, who has proved himself an excellent manager, coming out and saying [it’s] very difficult to play against a low block and teams that play long balls,” the former Leicester, Aston Villa, Celtic and Nottingham Forest boss said on talkSPORT.

“Kind of reminds me at times of Arsene Wenger, way back when I was against him, every time that a team got a result against Arsenal it was always because they played very defensively and they played the very, very, very long ball.

“That’s your job. Your job as a manager is to break it down, it’s as simple as that. You are responsible for your own team. Whatever tactics that the other team may employ, it’s you, you have to beat them.

“It’s what they faced, you still have to beat them, sorry.

“Does that mean that you should have gone into [Ruben] Amorim’s dressing room beforehand and said: ‘oh, excuse me, please don’t play the low block because we want to try and win this game?’ Sorry, don’t do this.”

While we understand that FSG are still very much planning for a future with Slot, he will be under some pressure to get a morale-boosting victory against Bundesliga side Frankfurt on Wednesday.

And some Liverpool fans have clearly already seen enough, amid claims that he is ‘butchering their season’ and his game plan is ‘utter garbage’, while a high-profile journalist has compared his approach to games to that that undermined Ange Postecoglou’s reign at Tottenham Hotspur.

We’ve also done a piece looking into Slot’s wild tactics on the day against United and explained why the Reds manager needs to be held more accountable for his gung-ho approach.

