Liverpool manager Arne Slot sees his job under threat after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Three top Liverpool players have been criticised for putting Arne Slot closer to the sack, while FSG have been warned they could miss out on Xabi Alonso to a Premier League rival.

Reliable journalists such as James Pearce, Paul Joyce and David Ornstein stated that Slot had the backing of Liverpool chiefs prior to the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City. However, the dreadful 4-0 defeat at the Etihad saw Joyce subsequently admit that more pressure has been ‘heaped’ on Slot, and that a difficult run of fixtures could see FSG’s conviction be ‘challenged’.

Liverpool travel to Paris Saint-Germain tonight in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Plus, Premier League games against Everton, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa await.

On Monday, Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele accused Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Hugo Ekitike of ‘letting Slot down’.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Man Utd scout Mick Brown slammed Virgil van Dijk, Salah and Ibrahima Konate.

“Slot has been thrown under the bus at Liverpool,” he claimed.

“Look through the squad, how many of them can you say have really performed to their top level? But it’s the manager who picks up the bill for it.

“He’s been badly let down by a number of his senior players.

“Van Dijk has got a brilliant reputation which has been well-earned, but he hasn’t performed anywhere close to his usual standard this season.

“Salah as well, we’ve spoken about him a number of times, and the fact he’s dropped off.

“Then looking through the team, you’ve got players like Ibrahima Konate for example, who again has been nowhere near the level required of him.

“So all of these things start to add up, but eventually it’s the manager who has to deal with it when results aren’t going their way.

“If Slot does get sacked by Liverpool, the players are just as much to blame as anything else.”

Alonso is the frontrunner to replace Slot, but talkSPORT claim the former midfielder has emerged as a ‘contender to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City’.

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Liverpool, Man City both want Xabi Alonso

Liverpool missing out on Alonso to City would be a brutal setback, given all he achieved as a player at Anfield.

Chelsea has also been mentioned as a possible destination for Alonso, should they part ways with Liam Rosenior.

We revealed on Sunday that Liverpool have brought their end-of-season review forward as they weigh up whether to stick with Slot.

We can confirm that Alonso is poised to return to management this summer amid strong mutual interest with Liverpool.

Alonso is the ‘obvious choice’ to guide Liverpool into a new era, though the Reds also have admiration for Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Sebastian Hoeness of Stuttgart.

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