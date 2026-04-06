‘Toxic’ saga to see Arne Slot SACKED by Liverpool amid pundit’s Xabi Alonso U-turn

Two journalists have provided updates on whether Liverpool will sack Arne Slot, while a pundit has completed a U-turn on the potential appointment of Xabi Alonso.

Prior to the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City, top sources including Paul Joyce, David Ornstein and James Pearce were insisting Slot was safe in his role as Liverpool head coach. They reported that Slot retained the backing of the Liverpool hierarchy, who sympathised with the numerous factors that have derailed their season.

However, the manner of the terrible 4-0 defeat at the Etihad has significantly increased the chances of the Dutchman getting the boot.

Slot appears to have lost the trust of senior players, while fans have become fed up with the pathetic displays.

Writing for The Times, Joyce has revealed that Slot is edging closer to being axed at the end of the season.

The loss to City has ‘heaped more pressure on Slot and exposed the alarming deficiencies of a club in a stupor,’ he stated.

‘Liverpool owner Fenway Sport Group (FSG) have been supportive of Slot, who won the Premier League title last season at the first attempt, but the looming fixture list is full of potential potholes that could challenge their conviction.’

Liverpool will come up against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg to be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Plus, the Reds are due to face the likes of Everton, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa before the end of the Premier League campaign.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, meanwhile, reports that Liverpool are ‘prepared to sack Slot at the end of the season’ if it becomes clear there is ‘no way back’ for him.

FSG are worried about the situation getting more ‘toxic’, with Slot already having lost sections of the fanbase ‘for good’.

Liverpool hero Alonso has emerged as the favourite to replace Slot this summer.

Ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol was previously against FSG replacing Slot with Alonso, but he is now open to such a move.

“Considering what’s available, what’s out there, I probably would [appoint Alonso],” he said.

“I know you and I [presenter Dan Thomas] were going at it and I was bringing up Real Madrid, I was arguing with you.

“The point is, I’m going to say Alonso now because at the time I still felt that Arne Slot was the right man.

“When you asked me the question I felt that Arne Slot still deserved to be there, my argument why you don’t get rid of him was because of what happened [with Alonso] at Real Madrid.

‘Nobody else’ but Alonso – Nicol

“But the fact is that Slot’s possibly not going to be there, then it wouldn’t be the worst thing to happen if it was Alonso. There’s nobody else.”

We confirmed on Sunday that Liverpool chiefs have no issues with sacking Slot if they feel it is the right decision to take the side forward.

Liverpool were due to perform an end-of-season review, but we understand they have brought this process forward.

Michael Edwards and FSG are ‘dissatisfied’ with how the season is unfolding. Edwards is in constant communication with Richard Hughes to analyse what the best next step may be.

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